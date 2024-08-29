Action Bronson Net Worth

Action Bronson, an American hip-hop recording artist, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Known for his unique style that blends rap with culinary references, Bronson gained widespread recognition with his major label debut album, Mr. Wonderful, in 2015. Prior to this, he had already made a name for himself with several mixtapes, including Rare Chandeliers and Blue Chips. Beyond music, Bronson has also ventured into television, hosting popular shows like The Untitled Action Bronson Show and the culinary travel series Fuck, That’s Delicious on the Viceland channel.

Early Life

Born Ariyan Arslani in 1983 in Flushing, Queens, New York City, Action Bronson grew up with a diverse cultural background—his mother is American and Jewish, while his father is Albanian and Muslim. Raised in the Muslim traditions of his father, Bronson attended Bayside High School in Queens. Initially, he pursued a career as a gourmet chef in New York City, where he also hosted his own online cooking show called Action in the Kitchen. However, after an accident that resulted in a broken leg, Bronson shifted his focus entirely to music.

Start of Rapping Career

Action Bronson began his rap career with the release of his debut studio album, Dr. Lecter, in March 2011, which was independently released by Fine Fabric Delegates. Later that year, he collaborated with hip-hop producer Statik Selektah on the album Well-Done. In 2012, Bronson released the mixtape Blue Chips in collaboration with Party Supplies, a songwriting and production team.

Action Bronson Major Label Deal

In 2012, Bronson signed with Goliath Artists, a management company that has represented prominent artists like Eminem and Blink-182. This led to a partnership with the Alchemist, with whom he released the mixtape Rare Chandeliers. That same year, Bronson signed with Warner Bros. Records and joined the concert booking agency NUE. He also appeared on two tracks from No Idols, a collaborative album by the Alchemist and Domo Genesis.

In 2013, Bronson performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and later moved to Atlantic Records, through which he released the EP Saaab Stories, produced entirely by Harry Fraud. The EP featured collaborations with artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Prodigy. Later that year, Bronson dropped the sequel mixtape Blue Chips 2.

Touring

Bronson continued to build his career by touring internationally with Eminem, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and 360 in 2014. In August of that year, he released “Easy Rider,” the lead single from his major-label debut album Mr. Wonderful, which debuted at number seven on the US Billboard 200. The album featured collaborations with artists like Chance the Rapper and Big Body Bes and included the singles “Actin Crazy,” “Terry,” and “Baby Blue.”

In 2018, Bronson released the album White Bronco, followed by a tour to promote the album in early 2019. His next album, Only for Dolphins, was released in 2020, featuring cover and interior art hand-painted by Bronson himself.

Action Bronson Movies and TV Shows

With a strong culinary background, Bronson hosted two cooking shows on the Viceland channel. His first show, Fuck, That’s Delicious, documented his global culinary adventures and featured guest appearances by renowned chefs and close friends, including rappers the Alchemist, Meyhem Lauren, and Big Body Bes. The show was revived in 2021 on YouTube with a new focus on Bronson’s fitness journey and his unique cooking style. His second show, The Untitled Action Bronson Show, was a food-centric late-night talk and variety show that aired from 2017 to 2018, featuring an eclectic mix of guests and performers.

Bronson has also made cameo appearances in films. He appeared as a coffin salesman in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman and had a cameo in Judd Apatow’s 2020 film The King of Staten Island, which starred Pete Davidson.

Style and Influences

Action Bronson is known for his lyrics that frequently reference food, as well as obscure mentions of sports teams, athletes, professional wrestlers, bodybuilders, and figure skaters. His style is often compared to that of Ghostface Killah from the Wu-Tang Clan. Bronson has cited influences such as Michael Jackson, Mobb Deep, Nas, Queen, and Carlos Santana.

Personal Life

Bronson has three children from two previous relationships. In 2020, concerned about his weight of 400 pounds and related health issues, he adopted a healthier lifestyle and lost around 127 pounds through diet and exercise.

Throughout his career, Bronson has faced controversies over his lyrics and public statements. In 2016, protests erupted when he was announced as the headlining performer for George Washington University’s spring concert due to his past homophobic, transphobic, and misogynistic remarks. Consequently, the University canceled his performance. Similarly, Trinity College disinvited him from their spring concert for the same reasons.

