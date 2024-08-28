Venus Williams Net Worth: Inside The Fortune Of The Tennis Icon

Venus Williams, an American professional tennis player, has an impressive net worth of $95 million. Widely recognized as one of the most powerful players in women’s tennis history, Venus has not only achieved remarkable success on the court but has also made significant strides in business and fashion. As a former World No. 1 in singles, Venus has been a trailblazer in the sport, notably becoming the first Black American woman to reach the No. 1 ranking during the Open Era.

Early Life

Venus Ebony Starr Williams was born on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California, to Richard Williams and Oracene Price. At the age of 10, Venus and her family moved from Compton, California, to West Palm Beach, Florida, so that she and her sister Serena could attend Rick Macci’s prestigious tennis academy. Venus quickly showed her potential, achieving a 63–0 record on the United States Tennis Association junior tour by the age of 11 and ranking No. 1 among under-12 players in Southern California. Her father, Richard Williams, decided to take over as her coach when she was 14, pulling her out of junior competitions to focus on her professional development.

Professional Tennis Career

Venus Williams turned professional in 1994 at just 14 years old. She made a notable debut at the 1998 Australian Open, where she faced her sister Serena in the second round. This match marked the beginning of a legendary sibling rivalry on the professional circuit, with Venus defeating Serena in that encounter before losing to World No. 3 Lindsay Davenport in the third round. Throughout their careers, Venus and Serena faced each other 24 times in professional matches.

Venus has held the World No. 1 ranking in women’s tennis three times, for a total of 11 weeks. She first achieved this milestone on February 25, 2002, making history as the first Black woman to reach the top spot in the Open Era. Venus has reached the finals of 16 Grand Slam tournaments and has won 14 Grand Slam Women’s doubles titles, all with Serena as her partner. Remarkably, the Williams sisters have never lost a Grand Slam doubles final. Venus herself has won five Wimbledon singles titles, further solidifying her legacy as one of the sport’s greats.

From 2000 to 2001, Venus experienced one of the most successful periods of her career, winning four out of six Grand Slam tournaments and achieving a 35-match winning streak, the longest since January 1, 2000. In 2021, she made history by participating in her 90th Grand Slam at Wimbledon, becoming the all-time leader in Grand Slam appearances for either gender. As of January 2023, Venus began her 30th year on the WTA Tour at the Auckland Open.

In addition to her Grand Slam successes, Venus has won four Olympic gold medals—one in singles and three in women’s doubles—and a silver medal in mixed doubles. With 49 singles titles to her name, Venus ranks just behind her sister Serena among active players and is one of only two active women to have reached the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Ventures Beyond Tennis

Beyond her accomplishments on the court, Venus Williams has also made a name for herself in the business world. In 2007, she launched her own fashion line, EleVen, which has gained a significant following for its stylish and functional sportswear. In 2010, Venus published her first book, Come to Win: How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession, and promoted it on popular talk shows like The Early Show and Good Morning America.

Venus has also been active in advocating for gender equality in sports, particularly in the fight for equal pay in tennis. She considers her efforts in this area to be one of her greatest achievements, both on and off the court.

Personal Life

Venus Williams has had several high-profile relationships, including with professional golfer Hank Kuehne, Cuban model Elio Pis, and publishing heir Nick Hammond.

Tragedy struck the Williams family in 2003 when their older half-sister, Yetunde Price, was killed in a shooting in Compton, California. Price was a personal assistant to Venus and Serena and her loss deeply affected the sisters.

In August 2009, Venus and Serena became part-owners of the Miami Dolphins, making them the first African-American women to hold an ownership stake in an NFL franchise. Venus also pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Indiana University East in 2015, with plans to pursue an MBA in the future.

In 2017, Venus was involved in a car accident in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. Initially deemed at fault by the police, she was later cleared of any wrongdoing after surveillance footage showed that she was not responsible for the accident.

In 2020, Venus launched the #CoachVenus workouts on Instagram Live to raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative, matching all donations to support the organization’s mission to combat mass incarceration and protect human rights.

Venus Williams Salary

As of March 2022, Venus Williams’ career earnings exceed $42 million, making her the second highest-earning female tennis player in history, behind her sister Serena. At her peak, Venus earned between $5 million and $10 million annually from endorsements.

Real Estate

Venus has also made strategic investments in real estate. In early 2019, she purchased a nearly $10 million waterfront home on Jupiter Island, Florida. The property features a private beach, multiple guesthouses, and lush gardens but notably lacks a tennis court. This home serves as a ‘retirement home’ for both Venus and Serena. The sisters previously lived together in a Palm Beach Gardens mansion, which they bought in 1998 and sold 20 years later for $2.5 million.

