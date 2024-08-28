Tiki Barber’s Net Worth

Tiki Barber, a retired American football player and media personality, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Barber initially gained fame as a star running back for the New York Giants but continued to stay in the public eye after his retirement through his work as a correspondent and author. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Giants, Tiki made a significant impact on the field. However, after a brief attempt at a comeback, he retired permanently from professional football. Tiki’s twin brother, Ronde Barber, also played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beyond his football career, Tiki has been involved in various television shows, including “The Today Show” and “Football Night in America,” both aired on NBC.

Early Life

Atiim Kiambu “Tiki” Barber was born on April 7, 1975, in Roanoke, Virginia, along with his twin brother Ronde. The twins were born five weeks premature, and they grew up in a single-parent household after their father, James “J.B.” Barber, a former star running back for Virginia Tech and NFL player, was mostly absent from their lives. Their mother worked multiple jobs to support Tiki and his brothers, demonstrating a strong work ethic that would later inspire Tiki’s pursuits both on and off the field. Tiki attended the University of Virginia on an academic scholarship, where he focused on business studies while also excelling in athletics, setting records in track and field and leading the football team with impressive rushing yards.

NFL Career

Tiki Barber began his professional football career with the New York Giants after being selected in the 1997 NFL Draft. Initially, Barber was considered a “third-down” running back, but he rose to prominence after other running backs on the team underperformed. Despite a slow start marred by injuries and inconsistent performances, Barber gradually cemented his role within the Giants’ offense.

By 2000, Barber had become a key player for the Giants, earning a six-year contract extension. Over the following years, he delivered several standout performances, including a remarkable game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he rushed for 203 yards against one of the league’s top defenses. In 2003, despite the Giants’ poor overall performance, Barber scored a career-high of 15 touchdowns.

Barber’s impact continued to grow, and in 2005, he helped lead the Giants, alongside quarterback Eli Manning, to win the NFC East title for the first time in five years. That season, Barber rushed for a record-breaking 220 yards in a single game against the Kansas City Chiefs and finished the season with 1,860 rushing yards, ranking second in the league.

In 2006, Barber’s final NFL season, he maintained his high level of play, rushing for 1,662 yards and scoring five touchdowns. His career concluded with a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 137 yards in his last game, followed by an appearance in the 2007 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Barber’s decision to retire while still performing at a high level surprised many fans, but he cited the physical toll of the sport and his desire to pursue a career in broadcasting as his reasons for stepping away. Despite the Giants offering a two-year, $50-million contract, Barber chose to leave the NFL. Ironically, the Giants won the Super Bowl the year after his retirement, leading to some friction with his former teammates due to previous comments he made about Eli Manning’s leadership.

In 2011, Barber attempted a return to the NFL, although he insisted it was not financially motivated. Media outlets speculated that his return was driven by financial need following his divorce. Despite training with the Miami Dolphins, no team showed interest in signing him, and Barber did not make a successful return to professional football.

Post-Football Career

After retiring from football, Tiki Barber transitioned to a career in broadcasting, appearing as a correspondent on NBC’s “Today” and serving as an analyst on “Football Night in America.” Unlike many former athletes who stick to sports commentary, Barber expressed interest in covering a wide range of news topics, which set him apart from his peers. He also hosted several television shows, including “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe.”

Barber expanded his television presence with appearances on various programs such as “Iron Chef America,” “Chopped,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Cash Cab,” and “Knight Rider.” In 2019, he even took on a role in the Broadway production of “Kinky Boots.” Outside of entertainment, Tiki Barber has pursued several business ventures, including investments in bottled water companies, gyms, the cannabis industry, and digital platforms.

Personal Life

Tiki Barber married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Cha, in 1999, and the couple had five children together, including twin girls. However, the marriage ended in divorce when it was revealed that Barber had an affair with Traci Lynn Johnson, a 23-year-old NBC intern. Barber and Johnson married shortly after his divorce from Virginia was finalized. In 2016, Barber and Johnson welcomed their first child together, bringing Tiki’s total number of children to six.

