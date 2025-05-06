Govt Revenue To Hit Sh3.1 Trillion In 2024/25

The National Government expects its revenue to grow by 13.4 per cent to Sh3.12 trillion in the 2024/25 financial year, according to the 2025 Economic Survey.

The projected revenue includes Sh2.54 trillion from taxes, Sh529.6 billion in non-tax revenue, and Sh50.3 billion in grants.

At the same time, total government spending is expected to rise from Sh3.61 trillion in 2023/24 to Sh3.98 trillion in 2024/25, leading to a wider budget deficit of Sh862.7 billion.

As of June 2024, Kenya’s national debt stood at an estimated Sh10 trillion. Interest payments on this debt are expected to increase to Sh995.8 billion in 2024/25, up from Sh840.7 billion in 2023/24.

County governments are also projected to grow their revenue, from Sh504.4 billion in 2023/24 to Sh521.8 billion in 2024/25.

This will include Sh387.4 billion from the equitable share of national revenue, Sh49 billion from conditional grants, Sh7.4 million in unconditional grants, and Sh85.4 billion from own-source revenue. County spending is expected to reach Sh551.4 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total revenue collected by the General Government Sector—excluding public corporations—increased by 7.3 per cent to Sh3.49 trillion in 2023/24.

Tax revenue made up 66.9 per cent of this amount. The sector’s total expenditure rose to Sh3.97 trillion in 2023/24, up from Sh3.55 trillion in 2022/23.