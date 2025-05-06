Sadie Sink Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Actress

Sadie Sink, born on April 16, 2002, in Brenham, Texas, is an American actress who has captivated audiences with her raw talent and emotional depth.

Raised in a sports-oriented family, Sadie found her passion for performing arts at a young age, diverging from her family’s athletic inclinations.

Her mother, Lori Elizabeth Sink, a math teacher, and her father, Casey Adam Sink, a football coach, nurtured her interests by enrolling her in acting classes in Houston when she was just seven.

Sadie’s breakout role as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things propelled her to global recognition, showcasing her ability to portray complex, layered characters.

Siblings

Sadie is the second-youngest of five siblings, growing up alongside three older brothers—Caleb, Spencer, and Mitchell—and a younger sister, Jacey.

Caleb Sink, one of the older brothers, graduated from Seton Hall University in 2018 and works as a senior partnership activation coordinator for the New York Giants, reflecting the family’s athletic roots.

Despite his professional focus on sports, Caleb has ventured into music, co-founding the band Sink or Swim with his brother Spencer in August 2023.

Their band released its debut EP, At Your Own Risk, in February 2024, with both brothers contributing vocals.

Spencer Sink, a law graduate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, balances his career as an associate attorney in New Jersey with his musical pursuits in Sink or Swim.

Mitchell Sink, born in 2000 and closest in age to Sadie, shares her passion for acting.

He made his Broadway debut at age 12 as Michael in the 2012 production of Elf and later took on a minor role in the 2013 Matilda musical.

Mitchell also appeared as a “friend” in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well (10 Minute Version) short film, alongside Sadie.

His early collaboration with Sadie, including recreating High School Musical scenes as children, fueled their mutual love for musical theater.

Jacey Sink, born on January 5, 2010, is the youngest sibling and an emerging actress.

She portrayed a younger version of Sadie’s character Max in Stranger Things Season 3, Episode 6, and young Ellie in The Whale (2022).

Career

Sink’s career began in the theater, where her natural talent shone brightly.

At age seven, she performed in local productions like The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Brenham, and by nine, she was starring in musicals at Houston’s Theater Under the Stars, including White Christmas (2011) and the title role in Annie (2012).

Her Broadway debut came at age 10 in the 2012 revival of Annie, where she alternated as Annie and Duffy, performing eight shows a week for 18 months.

This role marked a turning point, prompting her family to relocate to Summit, New Jersey, to support her and Mitchell’s acting ambitions.

In 2015, Sadie portrayed young Queen Elizabeth II alongside Helen Mirren in The Audience on Broadway, earning praise for her touching performance.

Her transition to screen acting was seamless.

Sadie made her television debut in 2013 with a guest role on The Americans, followed by appearances in Blue Bloods (2014) and American Odyssey (2015).

Her film debut came in 2016 with the biographical drama Chuck.

However, it was her role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things (2017–present) that catapulted her to fame.

Her portrayal of the skateboarding, resilient Max earned critical acclaim, particularly in the fourth season.

Sadie’s versatility shone in 2021 with roles in the Fear Street horror trilogy and as the lead in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film.

In 2022, she delivered a powerful performance as Ellie in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, showcasing her ability to convey emotional intensity.

Sadie returned to Broadway in 2025, starring in John Proctor Is the Villain, further cementing her status as a multifaceted performer.

Accolades

Sink’sBroadway performances in Annie and The Audience earned her early critical praise, with outlets like USA Today and The New York Times commending her poise and emotional depth.

For Stranger Things, Sadie shared nominations for the 2018 and 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, reflecting the show’s ensemble strength.

She was also nominated for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best On-Screen Team alongside her co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp.

Her role in The Whale earned her a nomination for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, highlighting her ability to hold her own alongside seasoned actors like Brendan Fraser.

In 2018, Sadie won an Award of Excellence at the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards for her narration in the animal rights documentary Dominion, shared with Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and others.

Her 2025 Broadway performance in John Proctor Is the Villain earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play, making her the second-youngest woman ever nominated for the award.