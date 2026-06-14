AG Oduor Forms Task Force to Transform Public Trustee Department

Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor has appointed a Task Force on the Incorporation and Institutional Transformation of the Public Trustee Department.

The appointment was made through a gazette notice dated June 12, 2026.

The Task Force will be chaired by Linda M. Murila, with members including Rose Mbanya (SC), Evans Obote, Peter Kimaile, Nilfat Kassim Ali, Dr Elijah Ambasa, Areba Omwoyo Samba, Dr Florence Muinde and Dr Rebecca Lomong. Naaman Geda Mohammed Shuriye will serve as joint secretary.

According to the notice, the Task Force has been mandated to undertake a rapid results initiative covering all Public Trustee files at both headquarters and regional offices to establish the current caseload, identify operational bottlenecks, and recommend measures to enhance efficiency and expedite file closure.

It will also develop standard operating procedures, performance benchmarks and monitoring systems to improve long-term file management and prevent backlog accumulation.

In addition, the team is expected to conduct a structural audit of the Public Trustee Department established under Section 5 of the Public Trustee Act, with a focus on institutional capacity, autonomy and regulatory compliance.

The Task Force will further develop a legal and governance framework for the incorporation of the department, including proposed legislative amendments, registration processes and transitional arrangements. It will also recommend an appropriate governance structure, including board composition, management hierarchy and accountability systems aligned with standards for State-Owned Enterprises.

Other key responsibilities include developing a detailed transition roadmap with timelines, milestones, risk mitigation measures and monitoring indicators, as well as designing financial and asset transfer mechanisms covering valuation, liabilities and sustainable funding models.

The team will also review human resource structures, propose staff absorption and restructuring plans, and align pension arrangements in line with public service regulations.

Further, it will review the Law of Succession Act in relation to the mandate of the Public Trustee and recommend reforms aimed at improving succession administration, protecting vulnerable beneficiaries and ensuring timely closure of estates.

The Task Force is also expected to develop stakeholder engagement, communication and change management strategies, and undertake any other incidental assignments necessary to achieve its mandate.

In executing its duties, the Task Force will have powers to regulate its own procedures, convene meetings and public consultations, review relevant documents, co-opt experts and establish subcommittees where necessary.

The Attorney-General directed that the chairperson convene the first meeting within 14 days of the notice.

The Task Force will serve for a period of four months from the date of appointment, unless extended through a further gazette notice.

“The Secretariat of the Taskforce shall be domiciled at the Office of the Attorney-General,” Oduor said.

AG said all operational expenses will be funded through the Office’s allocated budget.