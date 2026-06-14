Probe as Sh1.2 million is stolen from car park at Ruiru apartment

Police in Ruiru, Kiambu County, are investigating the theft of Sh1.2 million that was stolen from a vehicle parked in the basement of an apartment building in the Kihunguro area.

The incident was reported at Gatongora Police Station on Saturday evening by a general manager of Rapid Cash Ventures Limited, a microfinance institution operating from Monrovia House in Kihunguro.

According to police, the man had withdrawn the cash from KCB Bank’s Kamakis branch at around 12:45 p.m. before placing the money in an envelope and storing it in the boot of his Toyota Mark X.

He later drove to his office and parked the vehicle in the basement parking area of the apartment complex.

Police said he briefly left the car and proceeded to his office.

Upon returning, he discovered that unknown individuals had tampered with the vehicle’s door locks, gained access to the boot and stolen the Sh1.2 million.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed signs of interference with the vehicle’s locking system.

The building is fitted with CCTV surveillance cameras, but investigators were unable to immediately review the footage because the security officer responsible for accessing the system was unavailable at the time.

Police have launched investigations into the theft, with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Ruiru leading the probe.

Authorities are expected to review the CCTV footage and pursue other leads to identify and apprehend those behind the daring daytime theft.