Murkomen says goons behind All Saints attack to be arrested

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Sunday condemned the disruption of a post budget forum at All Saints Cathedral by goons, terming the incident unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said those behind the incident will be arrested.

“That was extremely unfortunate and unacceptable,” he said.

Murkomen claimed that several suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident, while security agencies continue with investigations and the pursuit of other individuals involved to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We will take those people to court and they will be held accountable,” he said.

Goons invaded a meeting at the church on Friday and attacked a group that was discussing the budget robbing them of their cash and valuables.

Even as Murkomen claimed the arrest of several suspects, other sources said only one suspect was in custody and there was pressure to drop the charges.

The incident has attracted condemnation from different walks of people as it the latest such to happen.

Murkomen also revealed that the government is redefining the security architecture in Nairobi and other urban centres through the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, coupled with the adoption of modern technology and the ongoing modernization of the National Police Service.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be supported with more equipment, more vehicles, and better training to address the unique security challenges facing Nairobi and other urban areas across the country,” said the CS.

Murkomen further reiterated that the government’s recognition of village elders is imminent and will play a key role in strengthening security and governance at the grassroots level.

“I am happy to note that Sh3.9 billion has been allocated in the next budget to facilitate the payment of stipends to our village elders,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking at AIC Plainsview, Nairobi, during a Sunday service held as part of the church’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He commended the church for 50 years of God’s faithfulness and dedicated service, as well as its continued contribution to socio-economic development and the nurturing of generations of responsible citizens.