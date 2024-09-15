Jesse Ventura’s Net Worth

Jesse Ventura, an American actor, author, former professional wrestler, and politician, has a net worth of $7 million. He rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s through his work in professional wrestling and later transitioned to a career in politics, serving as the Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

Early Life

Jesse Ventura was born James George Janos on July 15, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Raised in a family of World War II veterans, Ventura followed in their footsteps by joining the U.S. Navy in 1969. He served during the Vietnam War era and remained in the military until 1975. After returning home, Ventura worked as a bodyguard for the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones. He soon adopted the name “Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura” when he transitioned into professional wrestling.

Wrestling and Acting Career

Ventura’s wrestling career spanned more than a decade, during which he gained fame for his flamboyant personality and muscular physique. He became a one-time American Wrestling Association (AWA) World Tag Team Champion and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. However, his wrestling career was cut short due to blood clots, which Ventura claimed were caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam.

After retiring from professional wrestling, Ventura turned to television and film. He began providing commentary for wrestling matches and appeared in several anti-steroid campaigns. Ventura also made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 sci-fi hit Predator. He appeared in other notable films such as The Running Man, Demolition Man, and Batman & Robin. He later launched his own TV show, Jesse Ventura: Off the Grid, on Ora TV in 2014.

Political Career

Jesse Ventura made a successful shift to politics in the 1990s. His first foray into public office was as the mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, from 1991 to 1995. In 1998, Ventura ran for Governor of Minnesota on the Reform Party ticket, defeating both the mayor of St. Paul and the state’s attorney general in a surprising upset victory. He served as governor from 1999 to 2003, choosing not to run for re-election. He was succeeded by Tim Pawlenty.

Post-Governorship and Media Ventures

Following his time as governor, Ventura continued to remain in the public eye. He became a spokesperson for BetUS, an online sportsbook, and endorsed various political candidates, including Ron Paul and Gary Johnson during the 2012 presidential election. Ventura also attracted attention and controversy for his doubts about the official government account of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His interest in conspiracies led to a TruTV show titled Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, which ran for three seasons. He also authored several books, including Don’t Start the Revolution Without Me and 63 Documents the Government Doesn’t Want You to Read.

Jesse Ventura Salary

Ventura’s income saw significant fluctuation throughout his career. In a 2014 court case involving late Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, Ventura revealed that his income from 2002 to 2012 totaled $11 million. His highest earnings came in 2003 when he made $3.8 million from a salary with MSNBC. However, Ventura’s income plummeted following a public dispute over Kyle’s book, where Kyle claimed to have knocked out a man he called “Scruff Face” during a bar fight. It was later revealed that “Scruff Face” was allegedly Jesse Ventura. Ventura claimed this story led to the cancellation of his TruTV show and a decline in his book sales.

In 2014, after a defamation lawsuit against Kyle’s estate, Ventura was awarded $1.8 million in damages, including $500,000 for defamation and $1.3 million for unjust enrichment. Although he had originally sought $5-$15 million in damages, the award was seen as a significant victory for Ventura.

Personal Life

Jesse Ventura has been married to his wife, Terry, since 1975. The couple has two children and splits their time between Minnesota and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Despite his varied and sometimes controversial career, Ventura remains a prominent figure in both political and entertainment circles.

