Liam Gallagher, the iconic former frontman of the legendary Britpop band Oasis, has a net worth of $6 million as of 2025. Once riding high on global fame and fortune, Gallagher’s wealth has seen a significant decline from its estimated peak of $50 million, owing to lavish spending, legal disputes, and lifestyle choices.

Early Life

Born William John Paul Gallagher on September 21, 1972, in Manchester, England, Liam was raised by Irish parents in a turbulent household. After a life-altering head injury during a teenage brawl, Liam shifted his focus from sports to music and became obsessed with bands like The Beatles and The Who.

Liam’s big break came when he joined forces with his brother Noel Gallagher in a band that eventually became Oasis. Signed to Creation Records, Oasis released the chart-smashing debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, followed by the globally successful (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now—solidifying the Gallaghers as rock royalty.

Liam Gallagher Net Worth Divide

Though Liam was the face and voice of Oasis, Noel Gallagher, as the band’s chief songwriter and producer, enjoys the lion’s share of the royalties. While Liam receives mechanical royalties as a performer, Noel continues to rake in income from publishing rights. As of mid-2024, Noel’s estimated net worth stands at $70 million, dwarfing Liam’s $6 million.

Moreover, Liam’s high-octane lifestyle and poor financial planning further contributed to his financial slide. He once candidly admitted, “I don’t go on the road to come back with a big pot of money. I go on the road to have a good time… staying in good hotels and flying business class.”

Divorce and Financial Setbacks

Liam’s 2014 divorce from singer Nicole Appleton proved financially costly. Court filings during the proceedings revealed his net worth to be $15 million at the time. He was ordered to part with half that amount, with legal fees exceeding $1.1 million. Combined with expensive tastes and legal battles, his wealth began to dwindle.

Solo Career and Beady Eye

Following Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009, Liam formed Beady Eye, which released two albums before disbanding in 2014. His solo career, launched in 2017 with the album As You Were, was a commercial success and hailed as a comeback. However, his follow-up album Why Me? Why Not. received mixed reviews.

Liam Gallagher’s Real Estate Empire

Despite his financial ebbs, Gallagher has invested in a variety of real estate over the decades:

A $2.5 million Central Park-facing Manhattan apartment, later listed for $4 million.

A £2.7 million Hampstead Heath home with Nicole Appleton, later sold for £4.5 million.

The infamous Supernova Heights in London, bought in the ’90s and later sold for £2 million.

A £3.25 million Highgate home sold after conflicts with neighbors.

In 2020, Gallagher purchased a newly renovated North London property for just under £4 million, reportedly meant to serve as a new family home with his fiancée, Debbie Gwyther.