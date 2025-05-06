Thomas Brodie-Sangster Siblings: Get to Know Ava Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is an English actor, voice actor, and musician born on May 16, 1990, in Southwark, London.

Renowned for his youthful appearance and versatile talent, he began acting at the age of 11 and quickly rose to prominence with roles in both film and television.

The son of actors Mark Sangster and Tasha Bertram, Brodie-Sangster was exposed to the performing arts from a young age, which shaped his natural aptitude for acting.

He is also a skilled musician, proficient in playing the bass, guitar, and drums, skills he has incorporated into various roles.

Siblings

Thomas has one sibling, a younger sister named Ava Sangster. Born approximately two years after Thomas, Ava grew up in London alongside her brother in a creatively inclined family.

Like Thomas, Ava briefly ventured into acting, appearing alongside him in the 2007 historical adventure film The Last Legion, where she showcased her potential in the industry.

However, Ava chose a different path from her brother’s acting career, pursuing interests in music and other creative fields.

She is a member of the band Winnet, where she serves as a second vocalist, and has released music, including the 2021 single “Choices.”

Ava is also a skilled florist and proofreader, having studied at Capel Manor College in London and worked at institutions like Université Savoie Mont Blanc in France.

Career

Brodie-Sangster’s career began in 2001 with his debut role in the BBC television film Station Jim.

His breakthrough came in 2003 when he played Sam in the romantic comedy Love Actually, a role that earned him widespread recognition for his heartfelt portrayal of a young boy navigating love and loss.

This was followed by his performance as Simon Brown in Nanny McPhee (2005), cementing his status as a talented child actor.

Brodie-Sangster’s versatility shone in subsequent roles, including his portrayal of a young Paul McCartney in Nowhere Boy (2009), for which he learned to play the guitar left-handed, and his voice work as Ferb Fletcher in Disney’s Phineas and Ferb (2007–2015).

His television career flourished with roles such as Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones (2013–2014), where he played a mystic seer, and Rafe Sadler in Wolf Hall (2015).

He gained further acclaim for his role as Newt in the Maze Runner trilogy (2014–2018), a dystopian film series that showcased his ability to carry action-driven narratives.

In 2020, Brodie-Sangster delivered a standout performance as chess prodigy Benny Watts in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, earning critical praise for his charismatic portrayal.

His recent work includes reprising his role as Rafe Sadler in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light (2024) and starring in The Artful Dodger (2023), demonstrating his continued relevance in the industry.

Beyond acting, he co-founded Brodie Films with his mother in 2006 to support emerging British talent, though the company closed in 2013.

Accolades

In 2003, Brodie-Sangster won the Golden Nymph Award at the 43rd Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival for his role in the miniseries Entrusted, marking an early recognition of his talent.

His role in Love Actually earned him nominations for a Golden Satellite Award and a Young Artist Award, highlighting his impact as a young performer.

In 2015, he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Breakout Star for his role in The Maze Runner.

The following year, he won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Chemistry alongside co-star Dylan O’Brien for Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015).

His critically acclaimed performance in The Queen’s Gambit (2020) earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, a significant milestone in his career.