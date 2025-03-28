Activist Jumuiyan left suicide note, police say

Online activist James Musa Awandu alias Jem Guru alias Jumuiyan left a suicide note in his house before he died, police revealed.

Jumuiyan, 31 was found unresponsive in his house in Ngong, Kajiado County after suspected suicide on March 26.

He had apparently swallowed a poison in the 10 pm incident. He stayed alone.

He then called the caretaker of the apartment he stayed saying he needed help.

The caretaker mobilized and rushed him to Care Giver Hospital Kiserian where he was pronounced dead.

His body was moved to a mortuary where an autopsy was planned on Friday.

His family was expected to attend the exercise.

Police visited the house where Jumuiyan stayed and found containers believed to have contained poison that he had swallowed.

The team also found a suicide note on the table.

The investigation team is analyzing the note to confirm if he authored it.

There is a possibility the note was written by someone else hence the move to subject it to document examiner.

Police declined to disclose the contents of the suicide note.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Some of his friends visited a mortuary where the body is lying on Thursday and confirmed the same.

His family lives in Kibaoni, Kilifi County where they were shocked with the news of the demise.

The online community joined in mourning a man they knew as a pillar in activism against poor governance.

They referred him as captain due to his ways of handling online activism.

Known for his sharp insights, humor, and activism against poor governance, Awandu always charmed his followers especially on X without fear.

His influence extended across X community, where he was remembered for both his prophecies and his engaging content.

Some of his fans read mischief in the death and demanded a thorough investigation.