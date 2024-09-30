Activist Morara Kebaso Arrested, Lawyers Denied Access

Activist and Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) party leader Morara Kebaso has been arrested.

Kebaso was taken from his office in Kahawa Sukari and later taken to Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters.

The activist who has been a critic of the current regime is being accused of incitement.

Lawyers who followed him to the station said they were denied access to their client. The officers had allegedly received orders ‘from above’ not to allow anyone to see him.

“They have restricted access and have strict instruction from the top not to allow any person to access Morara including lawyers, media personnel, and any other persons,” the lawyer said.

‘’The question is what type of police do we have here? They have no respect for the constitution, they have no respect for the ruler of the law. The head is rotten all the way from the Minister of Interior including all the officers that we have here holding Morara and we should condemn it in the strongest way possible.”

Kebaso had spent most of the weekend in Bomet and Kericho counties, conducting his usual civic education rallies and highlighting stalled government projects.

Just an hour before his arrest, Kebaso posted on his X account condemning the violent abduction and torture of Mombasa-based blogger Bruce John.

Kebaso detailed Bruce’s harrowing ordeal, where he was kidnapped by 20 individuals in Mombasa under the pretense of taking him to apologize to the Governor. Instead, Bruce was brutally tortured and sodomized.

He then issued an ultimatum to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, demanding the immediate arrest of Mombasa Governor to face charges of being an accessory to and a conspirator in the crime.

“The governor should be investigated and arrested. If it is not done then I am ready to suspend all activities for nationwide demonstration,” Kebaso said.