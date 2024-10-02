Activist sues IG over abuse of university student

A human rights activist has sued the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja over the assault of a first year Multimedia University student by five police officers during the September 17, protests.

This is after anti-riot police responded with excessive force during the peaceful protest over water shortage and faulty electrical sockets in the institution’s hostels leading to the brutal assault of a first year student Trevor Mathenge Mureithi.

In a petition filed under certificate of urgency, Frederick Bikeri wants the police officers arrested and produced before court.

“An order compelling the 1st Respondent to produce, before this Honorable Court, the five police officers seen in the video assaulting the subject herein,” read the court documents.”

Bikeri through his lawyer Elkana Mogaka alleges that the actions of the officers violate multiple provisions of the constitution, particularly human dignity and freedom and security.

“The actions of the five police officers go against strict provisions of Article 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 of the Constitution of Kenya,” says Mogaka.

Mogaka told High Court judge Justice Chacha Mwita that no action has been done against the five police officers who perpetrated the act that sparked nation wide outrage.

He now wants the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) be directed to investigate and report their findings of the incident within 15 days.

“An order directing the Interested party table their report within 15 days of their findings of the investigations conducted by them,” read the court documents.

According to Mogaka, Mureithi, who is studying Media and Communication, was in his hostel when four police officers threw a tear gas canister into the room.

As he and his fellow students scrambled to flee the gas, Mureithi fell into a ditch, injuring his leg.

Despite his obvious injury, the police officers mercilessly beat him.

One of the officers, determined to “teach him a lesson,” threw another tear gas canister near Mureithi’s head, further exacerbating the brutality.

A video recorded by another student shows five officers involved in the attack, which has since circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage across the country.

Mureithi, who sustained a fracture in his foot, is currently receiving treatment at Rongai Orthopedic Medical Centre.

His condition remains stable, though he continues to nurse both physical and emotional injuries from the ordeal.

In the petition the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Attorney General and Director of Criminal Investigations have been sued.

The matter will be mentioned of October 8, for further directions.