Adam Kaufman Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Adam Kaufman is an American actor born on May 11, 1974, in Virginia and raised in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Known for his roles in television and film, he has built a steady career in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s.

Kaufman’s work spans popular TV series and made-for-television movies, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He is perhaps best recognized for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s science fiction miniseries Taken (2002) as Charlie Keys, as Parker Abrams in the fourth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and as Ethan in Dawson’s Creek, where his character was part of a groundbreaking moment in television history with the first gay male kiss in a one-hour network drama.

Siblings

Adam is one of five children in his family. He has an older brother, David Kaufman, who is also an actor, known for his work in voice acting and television.

In addition to David, Adam has a sister, a stepbrother, and a stepsister.

However, limited public information is available about his siblings as Kaufman tends to keep his personal life private.

Career

Kaufman’s acting career began in the late 1990s, with early roles in television that quickly established him as a promising talent.

He studied drama at Lynchburg College, the Circle in the Square Theatre School, and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Theater Institute, honing his craft before landing significant roles.

His breakout came with a role in the unaired pilot Brookfield in 1999, where he played Jamie Harper.

Kaufman gained wider recognition for his portrayal of Charlie Keys in Taken, a Steven Spielberg-produced miniseries, and as Parker Abrams in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where his character was Buffy’s first college love interest.

His role as Ethan in Dawson’s Creek marked a historic moment, as his character’s kiss with Jack, played by Kerr Smith, was a television milestone.

Kaufman has also starred in several television pilots, including Metropolis (2000) and The Only Living Boy in New York (2000), and held recurring roles in series like Without a Trace (2007–2009) as Brian Donovan, NCIS, Melrose Place (2009), Veronica Mars, and Mad Men.

His television movie credits include Loving Leah (2009), Lying to Be Perfect (2010) alongside Poppy Montgomery, and The Thanksgiving House (2013).

In film, Kaufman starred in Altered (2006), directed by Eduardo Sánchez of The Blair Witch Project fame.

His consistent work across genres highlights his ability to adapt to diverse roles, from science fiction to crime dramas and romantic comedies.