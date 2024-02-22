Adam Sandler Siblings: From New Hampshire Roots to Hollywood Heights

Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, writer and producer born on September 9, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York.

Sandler is married to Jackie Sandler and they have two children together.

Adam Sandler siblings

Sandler has three older siblings, Scott, Elizabeth and Valerie.

Scott is an executive at Adam’s production company, Happy Madison Inc while Elizabeth Sandler is a successful dentist and stands as the NH Women’s Dental Society president.

Valerie has a very private life and little information is available about her.

Who are Adam Sandler’s parents?

Sandler’s parents are Judy and Stanley Sandler.

Judy was a nursery school teacher and Stanley Sandler was an electrical contractor.

Adam grew up in a non-showbizzy household in New Hampshire with his three older siblings, Scott, Elizabeth and Valerie.

Stanley passed away in 2003 from lung cancer.

Judy was Adam’s biggest fan and had a close relationship with him, which shows in the loving maternal characters in Adam’s films.

Career

He established himself as a star with Billy Madison, the first of a number of movies he co-wrote.

He played similarly inept and foul-mouthed characters in films such as Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and Big Daddy.

Sandler has also starred in more serious roles, such as in Punch-Drunk Love and The Meyerowitz Stories.

He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, five Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

Sandler has also written and produced many of his own films and has composed songs for several of them, including The Wedding Singer.

He runs a thriving production firm called Happy Madison Productions and has acted in a lot of big-budget movies.

Sandler’s recent films include Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween and Hustle.

He is also known for his charitable work and activism, using his platform to promote vital causes like animal welfare and the rights of LGBTQ+ people.