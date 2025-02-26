Adam Scott Siblings: All About Casie

Adam Scott is a renowned Australian professional golfer who turned professional in 2000 and quickly gained European Tour membership.

His career has been marked by several notable achievements, including winning The Players Championship in 2004 and the 2011 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

One of his most significant victories came in 2013 when he won the Masters Tournament, marking the first time an Australian golfer achieved this feat.

Following this success, Scott continued to excel, eventually reaching the world #1 ranking in 2014 after winning The Colonial.

Siblings

Adam has a sister named Casie. She is married to Brad Malone, who was Adam Scott’s coach for many years.

Casie moved to London, where she met Brad through an introduction by golfer Justin Rose, leading to their relationship and eventual marriage.

Career

Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made a name for himself on the European Tour.

His early success included winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa in 2001, which was his first European Tour victory.

One of Scott’s most notable achievements came in 2013 when he won the Masters Tournament.

This victory was historic for Australian golf, as he became the first Australian to win the Masters.

The win was particularly emotional, as it came after a dramatic playoff against Ángel Cabrera.

Scott’s victory ended a long drought for Australian golfers at the Masters, making it a momentous occasion for Australian sports fans.

In addition to his Masters win, Scott has achieved several other significant victories.

He won The Players Championship in 2004, which is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour.

He also won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2011, showcasing his ability to perform well under pressure in major tournaments.

Adam Scott reached the world #1 ranking in 2014, following his win at The Colonial.

This achievement marked a peak in his career, as he became the second Australian golfer to reach the top spot, following Greg Norman.

Scott has spent over 400 weeks in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Rankings, demonstrating his consistent performance over the years.

His career statistics are impressive, with 14 PGA Tour wins and 11 DP World Tour victories.

He has played in 93 consecutive majors, showcasing his durability and commitment to competing at the highest level.

In recognition of his contributions to golf, Scott was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2022.

Accolades

Scott has received numerous accolades throughout his career, solidifying his position as one of the most respected golfers globally.

His most notable achievement is winning the 2013 Masters Tournament, where he became the first Australian to claim the prestigious Green Jacket.

In addition to his Masters win, Scott has secured multiple World Golf Championships, including the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2011 and the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016.

Scott reached the world #1 ranking in May 2014, becoming the second Australian golfer to achieve this feat after Greg Norman.

Moreover, Scott has been recognized for his contributions to golf and Australian sports culture.

In 2022, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), an honor that acknowledges both his achievements in golf and his broader impact on society.