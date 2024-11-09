Adani Power Cuts Bangladesh Supply as it Seeks to Recover Over Sh100 Billion in Dues

India’s Adani Power, has further reduced electricity supply to neighbouring Bangladesh as it seeks to recover more than Sh103 billion ($800 million) in dues, according to data from Bangladesh’s grid operator and two sources familiar with the move.

Adani Power, which exports power to Dhaka from its dedicated 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in eastern India’s Jharkhand state, had reduced supply this month to 700 MW-750 MW from around 1,400-1,500 MW in early August.

Late on Thursday, supply was further reduced to about 520 MW, according to Power Grid Bangladesh data and an official with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). “We are gradually paying the dues and will take alternative measures if anyone stops the supply. We will not let any power producer hold us hostage,”

Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan, power and energy adviser in Bangladesh’s caretaker government said Thursday.

Bangladesh continues to get a reduced supply even though it has expedited the payment of dues and a Nov. 7 payment deadline by Adani had been lifted, the BPDB official said.

Reuters reported this week that the troubled South Asian country had opened a letter of credit for $170 million for Adani and was accelerating payments.

The power supply has been gradually reduced based on demand from Bangladesh as well as keeping payment dues in mind, an official at Adani Power said. Bangladesh has been struggling to pay its bills due to costly fuel and goods imports since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The political turmoil that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August has also compounded its troubles.

By Agencies