Adele Shows Off Engagement Ring During Las Vegas Residency

Adele thrilled her fans once again during her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace on Friday night by proudly displaying her giant engagement ring.

The moment occurred during her performance of “I Drink Wine,” when she sang the lyrics, “I need some substance in my life, somethin’ real / somethin’ that feels true,” and flashed the sparkling ring.

Adele has made a habit of showcasing the ring during her residency shows, causing fans to erupt with excitement each time.

Adele, who announced her engagement to sports agent Rich Paul in August, has been dating Paul since early 2021.

Earlier this year, Adele also revealed her desire to have a daughter with Paul. She shared her plans during one of her residency performances, explaining, “Once I’m done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

She added, “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, my daughter’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”