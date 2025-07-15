Adolescence star Owen Cooper becomes Emmys’ youngest ever nominee

Adolescence star Owen Cooper made Emmy history as one of the youngest ever to be nominated for this year’s awards.

The 15-year-old British actor has bagged the nomination for best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie. If he wins, Cooper will be the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy.

Leading the pack of nominations this year is the workplace satire Severance, followed by The Penguin, and The White Lotus.

Britt Lower, Quinta Brunson, Harrison Ford and Jeremy Allen White are among the stars competing for the top prizes for acting.

The Studio, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Shrinking are among the contenders in the comedy categories.

RuPaul became the most-nominated reality host in Emmys history for his show RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Harrison Ford earned his first career Emmy nomination at age 83 for his role in the show Shrinking.

The actors and best TV shows will be honoured at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on 14 September.

Here is the full list of nominees announced on Tuesday.

The Most Nominated Shows

27 – Severance

24 – The Penguin

23 – The White Lotus

23 – The Studio

16 – The Last of Us

14 – Andor

14 – Hacks

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba – The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy – Sirens (Netflix)

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

