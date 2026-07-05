Advocate found murdered outside Machakos estate

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old advocate whose body was found outside a residential estate in Athi River, Machakos County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Sunday, July 5, 2026, after a security officer on duty noticed an unresponsive man lying outside Strawberry Estate.

Police officers from Athi River Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, visited the scene.

Investigators identified the deceased as Edward Kariuki Muthee, a 30-year-old advocate and proprietor of Edward Kariuki Law Firm located along Kiambu Road. Police said he was a resident of Strawberry Estate.

The motive of the murder is yer to be known.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Muthee left his home at around noon on Saturday, July 4, to attend to personal errands but never returned.

His body was later discovered outside the estate.

The deceased had a visible cut above his right eye and a deep wound at the back of his head, which police suspect was inflicted using a sharp object.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, police launched investigations after the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from Kathita River in Imenti North Sub-county, Meru County.

According to police report, officers received information on Sunday, July 5, 2026, that members of the public had spotted a body floating in the river at around 6:00 a.m. Residents retrieved the body from the water and placed it at the riverbank before notifying authorities.

Police officers visited the scene.

The deceased was described as an unidentified woman aged between 30 and 35 years.

A physical examination revealed crab bite marks on her face, which police believe occurred while the body was in the water. No identification documents were recovered at the scene.

Crime scene investigators photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting formal identification and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are continuing investigations and have appealed for information that could help identify the deceased.