Aerial Powers Siblings: Getting to Know Juan Powers Jr.

Aerial Powers is an American professional basketball player born on January 17, 1994, in Detroit, Michigan.

Known for her dynamic presence on the court, Powers has made a significant impact in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

She currently plays as a shooting guard for the Atlanta Dream and has also competed in international leagues, including the Turkish Super League with Kayseri Basketbol.

Powers honed her skills at Michigan State University, where she played college basketball for the Spartans, earning a reputation as one of the program’s most accomplished athletes.

Drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Powers has since built a notable career marked by skill and championship success.

Siblings

Aerial has a younger brother, Juan Powers Jr.

While Aerial has gained widespread recognition for her basketball prowess, there is limited public information about her brother, Juan Jr.

Unlike Aerial, Juan Jr. has not pursued a public career in sports or entertainment, and details about his life remain private.

Career

Powers’ basketball journey began at Detroit Country Day School, where she led her team to four consecutive regional championships, including a Class B state title in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2010.

Her high school success earned her a scholarship to Michigan State University.

Despite suffering a career-threatening Achilles tendon injury during her freshman year, Powers made a remarkable comeback, becoming the first Spartan freshman to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors in the 2013-14 season.

Over her college career, she averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, finishing as Michigan State’s all-time leading scorer with 1,817 points.

Entering the WNBA in 2016, Powers quickly established herself as a valuable player.

In her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, she averaged 10.4 points per game and earned a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

After two seasons with the Wings, she was traded to the Washington Mystics in 2018, where she played a key role in securing the 2019 WNBA Championship.

Powers continued to excel, setting career highs in scoring and contributing significantly to her teams. She later played for the Minnesota Lynx and joined the Atlanta Dream in 2024.

Her WNBA career stats include averages of 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game across 190 games.

Beyond basketball, Powers has ventured into esports, becoming a brand ambassador and streamer for Team Liquid in 2021, and she chairs their Diversity & Inclusion Task Force.

Accolades

During her high school years at Detroit Country Day, Powet was named a two-time Associated Press Class B Player of the Year and earned spots on the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News All-State Dream Team.

At Michigan State, Powers became the first player in program history to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors three times (2014–2016).

She also secured a place on the All-American Third Team and was a finalist for the Wooden Award in her junior year.

Her 47 career double-doubles and status as MSU’s all-time leading scorer remain testaments to her collegiate dominance.

In the WNBA, Powers’ accolades include being named to the 2016 All-Rookie Team and winning the 2019 WNBA Championship with the Washington Mystics.

Internationally, she represented Team USA at the 2015 World University Games in Seoul, South Korea, where she was the leading scorer and helped secure a gold medal.