At least 10 students have been killed and 110 others have been injured following an explosion near a school in Afghanistan, a spokesperson has told the BBC.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in the Anderseir area of Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, the spokesperson for the Taliban government’s interior ministry said.

Posting on X, Abdul Mateen Qani said that according to initial investigations, the blast was caused by “negligence and carelessness” at an explosives depot belonging to nearby mining companies.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing, he added.

The province’s culture and information director Sami ul Haq Bayan said the blast took place in a house near Shagai Middle School in Asadabad as explosives were being prepared for mining and blasting rock, reports AFP.

The Associated Press also cites the official saying up to 15 wounded people remain in hospital, while the rest have been discharged after treatment.

Pictures from inside a damaged classroom show shattered glass and debris surrounding abandoned shoes and school bags.

Footage shared on social media showed several wounded children being taken out of cars and carried into the emergency department at a hospital in Asadabad as a large crowd watched on.

Photos from inside the hospital also show children lying next to each other in hospital beds with bandages strapped around their heads.

Mining is a major industry in Afghanistan but safety standards are often poor, leading to accidents.

By BBC News