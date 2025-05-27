African military chiefs converge in Nairobi for Africom-led summit

President William Ruto will Wednesday May 28 open the United States Africa Command (Africom)-led 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference taking place in Nairobi.

The meeting comes at a time when many African countries are facing political and economic instability and humanitarian crises, which are likely to pose security threats to US interests in Africa and create space for expanded engagement by US competitors.

The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth virtually spoke to attendees of the annual meeting that kicked off on Monday.

The conference serves as a premier forum for military leaders across the continent to convene, collaborate, and address pressing security challenges.

This year’s theme is “Strengthening African Security, Sustaining Unity of Effort.”

In 2024, the Gaborone conference focused on shared security and stability challenges, fostering partnerships, and exchanging knowledge.

Through dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership-building, the conference aims to foster regional stability and enhance collective security efforts.

The conference, now in its second edition on African soil, brings together top military leaders and defence experts from dozens of African states.

Held under tight security in Nairobi, the summit is expected to focus on intelligence sharing, peacekeeping operations, and military readiness in the face of shifting geopolitical realities.

Organisers say the goal is to strengthen cooperation, improve communication among armed forces, and build trust between nations long divided by history or conflict.

ACHOD has grown into one of the continent’s key defence forums, offering a rare platform for both formal talks and informal dialogue among Africa’s top brass. The event is backed by several international partners, but its agenda is shaped primarily by African priorities.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s own National Defence College (NDC) in Karen marked a milestone on Tuesday, hosting its annual graduation ceremony.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and First Lady Rachel Ruto presided over the event, which honoured graduates from across the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), allied nations, and government ministries.

The year-long course at the NDC is considered one of the region’s most rigorous military training programmes, offering advanced instruction in defence strategy, governance, and regional affairs.