Close Menu
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Aga Khan IV laid to rest in Egypt

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Prince Karim Aga Khan laid to rest in Egypt's Aswan. Photo (Courtesy of Facebook/theismaili)
    Prince Karim Aga Khan laid to rest in Egypt's Aswan. Photo (Courtesy of Facebook/theismaili)

    Billionaire businessman and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, was laid to rest on Sunday at a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt.

    The Swiss-born philanthropist died on Tuesday February 4 in Lisbon, Portugal aged 88, leaving millions of followers in mourning across the world.

    The Ismaili Imamat said Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, named the 50th hereditary Imam following his father’s death, and family members were present at Sunday’s ceremony, together with leaders of the global Ismaili community.

    A procession went through Aswan to the banks of the River Nile and Aga Khan IV’s casket was transferred by boat in a ceremonial crossing to the private domain where Villa Nour El Salam and the mausoleum of Aga Khan III are situated. Prince Karim al-Husseini’s body was interred in the existing mausoleum at the top of the hill overlooking the River Nile.

    He was regarded as a direct descendent of the Prophet Mohammed, given nearly divine status as the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili sect of Shia Islam.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.