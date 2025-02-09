Aga Khan IV laid to rest in Egypt

Billionaire businessman and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, was laid to rest on Sunday at a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt.

The Swiss-born philanthropist died on Tuesday February 4 in Lisbon, Portugal aged 88, leaving millions of followers in mourning across the world.

The Ismaili Imamat said Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, named the 50th hereditary Imam following his father’s death, and family members were present at Sunday’s ceremony, together with leaders of the global Ismaili community.

A procession went through Aswan to the banks of the River Nile and Aga Khan IV’s casket was transferred by boat in a ceremonial crossing to the private domain where Villa Nour El Salam and the mausoleum of Aga Khan III are situated. Prince Karim al-Husseini’s body was interred in the existing mausoleum at the top of the hill overlooking the River Nile.

He was regarded as a direct descendent of the Prophet Mohammed, given nearly divine status as the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili sect of Shia Islam.