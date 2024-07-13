Agitated Crowd Blocks DCI Forensic Team At Kware Dumpsite

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reported that a hostile crowd impeded forensic experts from accessing the Kware dumpsite as the investigation into the recent discovery of mutilated bodies continues.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DCI explained that agitated members of the public denied homicide detectives and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory access to the scene.

“Moments ago, a select team of our homicide detectives and forensic experts based at the National Forensic Laboratory, whose role is crucial in evidence gathering before the scene is tampered with, were impeded by agitated members of the public from accessing the scene,” the statement read.

The DCI urged the public to allow them to handle the scene to provide closure to the families and bring any culpable persons to justice.

“As the government deploys all necessary resources and manpower to expedite this investigation, we appeal to the members of the public to remain calm and give our detectives a chance to deliver justice to the victims of this horrendous scene.”

The operation to retrieve bodies continued today with five more bodies recovered, bringing the total to 11 following the retrieval of six bodies on Friday.

Detectives reported that five more nylon bags were found at the quarry.

“Three bags contained female body parts: the first bag had two legs from the knee downwards, the second bag contained two body parts, one from the neck to the waist and another from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee. The other two bags contained a dog carcass and garbage.”

The DCI assured civil groups that they would be fully involved in the investigation process.

“We also invite the families, all interested parties, the Law Society of Kenya, civil society organizations, and human rights activists to participate in the postmortem exercise to ensure that the investigations are carried out most transparently and openly.”

Earlier, human rights groups called for independent observers to be present during the postmortem examinations of the bodies.

The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya and Civic Freedoms Forum are leading this appeal, urging that the bodies be placed at a central location for the forensic death investigation process.

“To ensure the forensic death investigation process is thorough and transparent, postmortems should be conducted with independent observers present,” the groups stated.

President William Ruto has assured the public that those responsible for the mysterious killings in Nairobi will be held accountable, emphasizing that the government does not tolerate extrajudicial killings.

He instructed the DCI to accelerate investigations into the killings and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.