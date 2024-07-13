Anger as Five More Bodies are Recovered from Kware Dump Site as Search Continues

Five more bodies were Saturday July 13 retrieved from a dump site in Kware, Mukuru slums Nairobi.

They were all tied in sacks in a similar manner. This increased to 11, the number of bodies so far retrieved from the site.

There were fears the number will rise.

A crowd gathered at the scene to have a glimpse of the developments amid tensions.

Detectives from Homicide Unit at DCI headquarters oversaw the exercise as they pleaded for patience to unravel the truth.

Police said they are investigating the deaths and dumping of the bodies at the site which was a quarry and was now being used as a dump site.

The search was slow as the teams were using locals by lowering them using ropes to fetch the bodies.

One boat was brought to the scene to help in the search and recovery mission.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials, homicide team and Recce squad were on site to lead the retrieval of the bodies at the dumpsite.

Human rights groups said they expected the number to rise further.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that homicide detectives were analysing samples from the scene to positively identify the bodies.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations,” Amin said on Friday.

Witnesses who spoke to the media revealed that the bodies had the same degree of decomposition, roughly one to two weeks. This is yet to be confirmed through a post-mortem examination that will be conducted at the City Mortuary.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) called for President William Ruto’s regime to reveal the circumstances surrounding the mutilated bodies.

“Some of the bodies retrieved from a quarry in Mukuru, Embakasi South, today were mutilated. Kenya Kwanza regime, led by President William Ruto must take accountability for this heinous crime,” the commission said.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) directed the Inspector General of Police to swiftly conduct investigations over the matter.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the statement read in part.

The discovery comes in the wake of claims some people who participated in the recent anti tax protests are being killed or missing. The discovery came as a section of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology students went on strike to demand justice for one of them who was killed and his body dumped at a quarry in the area.

Denzel Omondi, 23 who was a student at the institution was among those who participated in the Occupy Parliament protests on June 25 and it is believed this motivated his killing.