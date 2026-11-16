Ahmad Tibi elected deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset

An Arab member of Israel’s parliament, Ahmad Tibi, the chairman of the Joint List alliance, has been elected deputy speaker of the Knesset.

“This is a rightful achievement for the Joint List, which secured 11 seats” in the October 27 elections, Tibi told Al Jazeera on Monday.

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “attempted to prevent my election, but they failed despite their reckless incitement. The Joint List will be represented in all committees.”

Tibi, who was elected by his fellow Knesset members on Monday, is the leader of the Ta’al party, which is part of the Joint List.

The groups representing Palestinian citizens of Israel – the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra’am) – made historic electoral gains in last month’s elections, securing a cumulative 19 seats in the 120-member parliament.

The bloc endorsed Gadi Eisenkot after President Isaac Herzog tasked him this month with forming the next government.

Palestinian-led parties are now focused on using their increased representation to address discrimination and other issues facing their community.

Call for criminal investigation

Tibi on Sunday called for a criminal investigation into Netanyahu and his aides, accusing them of engaging in “Mafia-style conduct” after an investigative media report accused them of interference in the parliamentary elections.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner’s office before the Knesset elections, alleging that three activists from the Ra’am party in southern Israel were carrying large sums of cash and vouchers intended to sway voters.

Police relied on information from an intelligence source who was a former employee of the prime minister’s office to arrest the activists after raiding their homes without valid search or arrest warrants, the report said.

“No one is above the law, not even Netanyahu,” Tibi said on X.

Tibi was first elected to the Knesset in 1999 and previously served as its deputy speaker from 2006 to 2022.

Several Arabs have served as deputy speakers of the Knesset. Mansour Abbas, the leader of Ra’am, held the position between 2020 and 2022. Mohammad Barakeh, a former leader of the Hadash party, was appointed in 2003.

Other appointed Arab deputy speakers include Abdulmalik Dehamshe, a former Ra’am lawmaker, and Nawaf Massalha, the first Muslim to be appointed to the Knesset in 1988.

By Aljazeera