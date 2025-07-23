Air India crash victim’s son says he received wrong remains

The son of a woman killed in the Air India plane crash has told the BBC “other remains” were found in her casket after her body was returned to the UK.

Miten Patel, whose father also died in the crash, said the coroner identified the mixed-up remains and left him to worry: “How many others are in there?”

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the wrong bodies were being sent to loved ones following the crash which killed 260 people shortly after take-off in early June.

All remains were handled with “utmost professionalism” and dignity, India’s foreign ministry said, and that it was working with UK officials to address concerns.

Ashok and Shobhana Patel were travelling home to visit their sons and grandchildren on 12 June. After the Gatwick-bound plane crashed in Ahmedabad, western India, they were among the first victims to be returned home.

Their son Miten said the mix-up was “obviously very upsetting,” even though he acknowledged that mistakes happen.

“People were tired and there was a lot of pressure. But there has to be a level of responsibility that you’re sending the right bodies to the UK.

“How do I know there aren’t other remains in the casket with her?”

The Daily Mail reported two cases in which the wrong remains were allegedly returned to loved ones in the UK.

One apparently saw a family receive the wrong body entirely, while another was said to involve the remains of several people placed in the same casket.

India’s foreign ministry said that they were aware of the report “and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention”.

The statement continued: “In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements.

“All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased.

“We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”

