Ajay Devgn Net Worth 2025

Ajay Devgn, one of the most revered actors and filmmakers in Bollywood, has an estimated net worth of $75 million. With a career spanning over three decades and more than 100 films to his name, Devgn has established himself as a cinematic powerhouse. From his electrifying debut in Phool Aur Kaante (1991) to his critically acclaimed performances and ambitious directorial ventures, he has consistently proven his versatility and dedication to Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn Net Worth $75 Million Date of Birth April 2, 1969 Place of Birth New Delhi Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Producer

Early Life

Born as Vishal Devgan on April 2, 1969, in New Delhi, India, Ajay Devgn hails from a family deeply rooted in Bollywood. His mother, Veena, is a film producer, while his father, Veeru Devgan, was a renowned action choreographer in the industry. Ajay grew up in Mumbai, attending Silver Beach High School in Juhu before pursuing his education at Mithibai College, University of Mumbai.

Rise to Stardom in the 1990s

Ajay Devgn’s journey to stardom began with the action romance Phool Aur Kaante, where his daring stunts and charismatic presence made an immediate impact. His subsequent roles in Dilwale (1994), Jigar (1992), and Suhaag (1994) cemented his reputation as a leading action hero.

By the late 1990s, Devgn showcased his range with critically acclaimed performances in films like Zakhm (1998), which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), which brought him a Filmfare Award nomination. His romantic comedy Ishq (1997), opposite Kajol, also became a massive hit, further solidifying his place in Bollywood.

The 21st Century

The 2000s marked a transformative period for Devgn’s career. He delivered stellar performances in films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), which earned him a second National Film Award, Gangaajal (2003), and Omkara (2006), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello. Simultaneously, he ventured into comedy with the popular Golmaal series, beginning in 2006, which remains a fan favorite.

Ajay also explored directorial work, debuting with U Me Aur Hum (2008) and later directing and producing Shivaay (2016), a visually stunning action drama.

Blockbusters

In the 2010s, Ajay delivered box-office hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Singham (2011), and Drishyam (2015). He reprised his role in successful sequels, including Singham Returns (2014) and Drishyam 2 (2022). His portrayal of Tanhaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) earned him his third National Film Award for Best Actor, while the film became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.

His recent projects, such as Runway 34 (2022), RRR (2022), and Bholaa (2023), showcase his unwavering commitment to evolving as an artist and filmmaker.

Production Ventures

Ajay Devgn is not just a prolific actor but also a successful producer. In 1999, he founded Ajay Devgn FFilms, which has produced notable films like Raju Chacha (2000) and Shivaay (2016). Additionally, his visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA, has been instrumental in creating high-quality visual effects for Bollywood blockbusters like Tamasha and Force 2.

Personal Life and Family

Ajay Devgn married actress Kajol in 1999 after years of courtship. The couple, often regarded as Bollywood’s power duo, has two children: Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug, born in 2010. Known for his reserved nature, Ajay values his privacy and prefers to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

Ajay Devgn Net Worth

