Orny Adams, an American actor, writer, and stand-up comedian, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Known for his sharp wit and engaging performances, Adams has carved a niche for himself in the world of comedy and entertainment through his work on television, film, and stand-up specials.

Orny Adams Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth Nov 10, 1970 Place of Birth Lexington Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, And Stand-Up Comedian

Orny Adams Career

Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, in November 1970, Orny Adams rose to prominence with his role as Coach Bobby Finstock on MTV’s popular series Teen Wolf, which he joined in 2011. His portrayal of the humorous and eccentric coach made him a fan favorite, solidifying his place in television history.

Also Read: Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth

Adams also appeared in the 2003 short film Montgomery West and the Wings of Death and had a role in the 2009 Judd Apatow film Funny People. In addition to acting, Adams has made significant contributions to the comedy world as a writer, producer, and director.

Stand-Up Comedy and Production

Orny Adams is celebrated for his dynamic and relatable stand-up comedy, which showcases his observational humor and sharp commentary. In 2006, he produced and directed the video Path of Most Resistance. His 2010 TV special, Orny Adams: Takes the Third, further highlighted his comedic talent, earning him a loyal following.

Adams was also featured in the critically acclaimed 2002 documentary Comedian, which offered an inside look into the lives and struggles of stand-up comedians, including industry giants like Jerry Seinfeld.

Television Appearances

Beyond his scripted roles, Adams has made numerous appearances on popular talk shows and comedy specials, including:

The Late Show with David Letterman

Last Call with Carson Daly

Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Conan

Comics Unleashed

Just for Laughs

These appearances have showcased his versatility and ability to connect with audiences across different platforms.

Orny Adams Net Worth

Orny Adams net worth is $2 million.