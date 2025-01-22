Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth

Faiq Bolkiah, a professional footballer and member of the Brunei royal family, boasts a remarkable net worth of $50 million. Known for his royal lineage and his footballing pursuits, Bolkiah is a winger for the Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi and has represented Brunei on the international stage. His unique combination of wealth and athletic talent has made him a global figure in football.

Early Life

Born on May 9, 1998, in Los Angeles, California, Faiq Jefri Bolkiah is the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei’s royal family. His father, renowned for his extravagant lifestyle, reportedly has assets worth between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Faiq’s uncle, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, is one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, with an estimated net worth of $30 billion. Bolkiah received his education at Bradfield College in England, where his passion for football took center stage.

Youth Football Career

Bolkiah’s football journey began with A.F.C. Newbury in England before he signed a one-year deal with Southampton’s youth academy in 2009. His talent saw him train with Reading and trial with Arsenal, where he competed in the 2013 Lion City Cup. In 2014, Bolkiah joined Chelsea’s youth organization, signing a two-year contract. He later moved to Leicester City in 2016, where he remained until 2020, gaining exposure to top-tier football.

Faiq Bolkiah Professional Career

Marítimo (Portugal)

In 2020, Faiq Bolkiah signed with Marítimo in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. He debuted with the club’s under-23 team and later appeared for Marítimo B, the reserve team, marking his senior debut in a 2-1 victory over Gondomar in April 2021.

Thai League 1

In late 2021, Bolkiah transitioned to Thai football, joining Chonburi and becoming the first Bruneian to play in the Thai League 1. He scored his debut goal in a 1-0 win against Port in 2022. After the 2022-23 season, he moved to Ratchaburi. Bolkiah scored his first goal for the club in September 2023, contributing to a 6-1 victory over Police Tero. Ratchaburi concluded the season in sixth place, and Bolkiah’s performances continued to highlight his potential.

International Career

Eligible to represent both Brunei and the United States, Bolkiah chose to play for Brunei. He debuted with the under-19 team in 2013, scoring once in five matches. He later featured for the under-21 and under-23 teams, before making his senior debut in 2016 during the AFF Championship qualification against Timor-Leste. He played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory, further cementing his place in Brunei’s football history.

Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth

With a net worth of $50 million, Faiq Bolkiah is often referred to as the world’s richest footballer, primarily due to his royal heritage. While his wealth is unparalleled in the footballing world, Bolkiah remains dedicated to his craft, carving out a career that reflects his passion for the sport.