Diamond Platnumz Net Worth

Diamond Platnumz, one of the most influential figures in African music and business, boasts a remarkable net worth of $10 million. Hailing from Tanzania, he has gained fame as a recording artist, dancer, and entrepreneur. As the founder and CEO of various enterprises such as Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) record label, Platnumz has achieved notable success both musically and commercially. He is also the first African-based artist to amass over a billion views on YouTube, underscoring his immense popularity across the continent.

Early Life

Born as Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack on October 2, 1989, in Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz grew up alongside his two sisters: Esma Platnumz, a well-known entrepreneur, and Queen Darleen, a musician. From humble beginnings, Diamond’s rise to fame was fueled by his passion for music and relentless drive to succeed.

Career

At just 17 years old, Diamond Platnumz began his journey by selling clothes to finance his music career. In 2006, he released his first single, “Toka Mwanzo,” an R&B track that failed to make a significant impact. Undeterred, he continued refining his craft, and it wasn’t long before his breakthrough came.

Musical Breakthrough

In 2010, Diamond Platnumz released his hit single “Kamwambie,” which catapulted him into the spotlight. The song’s success earned him two Tanzania Music Awards and set the stage for his debut album, Kamwambie. Featuring collaborations with artists like Hawa and Chid Benz, the album cemented his place in the Tanzanian music scene. In 2012, he released his second album, Lala Salama, and by 2014, his growing international presence earned him nominations for the BET Awards.

International Success

Diamond Platnumz’s collaboration with Universal Music in 2017 marked a new chapter in his career. His third album, A Boy from Tandale, released in 2018, showcased his versatility as an afro-pop artist. The album featured global stars such as Ne-Yo, Morgan Heritage, and Omarion, as well as African powerhouses like Rayvanny and Tiwa Savage. In 2022, he followed up with his fourth album, First of All, continuing his musical dominance in Africa and beyond.

Collaborations

Diamond Platnumz’s collaborations extend beyond the African continent. He has worked with international artists like Alicia Keys on the song “Wasted Energy” and Patoranking on “Love You Die.” His ability to seamlessly blend African sounds with global influences has helped him build a massive fan base across the world.

Beyond music, Diamond Platnumz is a savvy businessman. He founded Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB), a record label that has signed prominent artists such as Harmonize, Rayvanny, and Zuchu. His business empire also includes Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and the television program Zoom Extra. His entrepreneurial spirit has earned him partnerships with major brands like Pepsi, Parimatch Africa, and Coral Paints.

Diamond Platnumz Awards

Since his musical breakthrough, Diamond Platnumz has accumulated numerous awards. His 2010 Tanzania Music Awards wins were just the beginning. Over the years, he has been recognized with accolades such as Best Male Artist, Best Music Video, and Best Afro Pop Song for his hit “Number One.” Diamond has also received honors at the African Muzik Magazine Awards, HiPipo Music Awards, and Channel O Music Video Awards.

Personal Life

Diamond Platnumz’s personal life has often attracted media attention. He shares two children with Ugandan entrepreneur and musician Zari Hassan. He also has a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobeto. In 2019, he had a son with Kenyan musician Tanasha Donna, though their relationship eventually ended.

Diamond Platnumz Net Worth

