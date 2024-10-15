Dermot Mulroney is a versatile actor known for his compelling roles in drama, thriller, Western, and romantic comedy films. As of 2024, Dermot Mulroney has an estimated net worth of $9 million, a figure earned through decades of dedicated work in both film and television. Some of his most notable films include Young Guns, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and August: Osage County. On the small screen, he has been featured in series like Crisis, Shameless, and The Purge. Mulroney’s diverse acting portfolio has helped cement his place in Hollywood and contributed significantly to his financial success.

Dermot Mulroney Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth October 31, 1963 Place of Birth Alexandria, Virginia Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Born on October 31, 1963, in Alexandria, Virginia, Dermot Mulroney grew up in a creative environment. His mother, Ellen, was a regional theater actress, while his father, Michael, worked as a tax lawyer. Dermot is of German and Irish descent and grew up with four siblings: Sean, Conor, Kieran, and Moira. From an early age, Mulroney displayed a passion for the arts. He played the cello in both school and city orchestras, and he also acted in local community theater.

Mulroney attended George Washington High School and later transferred to T.C. Williams High School. He went on to study communications at Northwestern University, graduating in 1985. While still in college, Mulroney auditioned for talent agent Barbara Gale, who offered him a contract that set him on the path to Hollywood. His acting debut came shortly after, in the CBS television movie Sin of Innocence (1986).

Film Career in the 80s and 90s

In 1988, Mulroney made his feature film debut in Sunset, a mystery Western. He gained more recognition that year for his role in Young Guns, alongside big names like Emilio Estevez and Kiefer Sutherland. Mulroney continued his rise to fame in the late 80s and early 90s with films like Survival Quest and Longtime Companion, the latter being one of the first mainstream films to address the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Throughout the 90s, Mulroney appeared in a variety of film genres, solidifying his versatility as an actor. He starred in Where the Day Takes You, a crime thriller, and Point of No Return, an action-packed film. His role in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) alongside Julia Roberts became one of his most iconic performances, elevating his status in romantic comedies. Other notable films from this era include Angels in the Outfield and Goodbye Lover.

Success in the 2000s and Beyond

In the early 2000s, Mulroney continued to take on diverse roles, appearing in dramas like About Schmidt and Undertow. He also dabbled in comedy, starring in The Wedding Date (2005) and Must Love Dogs. His role in David Fincher’s Zodiac (2007) garnered critical acclaim and showcased his ability to excel in intense, dramatic roles.

The 2010s were equally successful for Mulroney, as he appeared in a range of thriller and horror films like Insidious: Chapter 3 and I Still See You. He also contributed to the critically acclaimed August: Osage County, where his performance earned praise for its depth and emotional complexity. In addition, Mulroney was part of other successful films, including The Grey and Jobs.

Television Career

While Mulroney has made a name for himself in film, he has also had a significant presence on television. In the late 80s and 90s, he starred in TV films like Family Pictures and The Last Outlaw. He also played the role of Gavin Mitchell in the hit sitcom Friends.

From 2012 to 2018, Mulroney had a recurring role as Russell Schiller on the Fox sitcom New Girl. He also played notable roles in shows such as Shameless, Pure Genius, and American Horror Story: Cult. In recent years, Mulroney appeared in The Purge and had a main role in Amazon Prime’s series Hanna.

Personal Life

Dermot Mulroney has had a colorful personal life. In 1990, he married actress Catherine Keener, whom he met while filming Survival Quest. The couple had a son, Clyde, in 1999. However, they separated in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2007. In 2008, Mulroney married Italian producer Tharita Cesaroni-Catulle, and the couple has two daughters, Mabel and Sally.

Aside from acting, Mulroney is an accomplished cellist. He was previously part of the band Low and Sweet Orchestra and is currently with Cranky George. His musical talents extend beyond the stage, as he has played the cello on various soundtracks, including Mission: Impossible films.

Real Estate

Mulroney has also made some strategic investments in real estate. In 2004, he purchased a Craftsman-style home in Santa Monica for $2.5 million. In 2016, he bought a property in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $1.66 million. Two years later, he acquired the neighboring property for over $2 million, which he later sold for $2.1 million in 2021.

