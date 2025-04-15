Alanna Ubach Siblings: All About Athena Ubach

Alanna Ubach is a versatile American actress, voice artist, and singer known for her dynamic performances across film, television, and theater.

She was born on October 3, 1975, in Downey, California, to parents of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

Her father, Rodolfo Ubach, hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico, while her mother, Sidna González, is from Sinaloa, Mexico.

Raised in Los Angeles, Ubach developed an early passion for the arts, performing in plays and landing her first acting roles as a teenager.

Known for her petite frame, sharp comic timing, and ability to fully embody her characters, Ubach has become a recognizable figure in Hollywood.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alanna has one sibling, an older sister named Athena Ubach.

Athena is a therapist, a profession that contrasts with Alanna’s high-profile career in entertainment.

While Athena maintains a private life away from the spotlight, the sisters share a connection that has occasionally intersected professionally.

Notably, Alanna and Athena appeared together in the 1997 indie film Clockwatchers, where they played sisters, showcasing their real-life bond on screen.

Career

Ubach began acting at a young age, landing her first significant role at 14 in the play Kindertransport at the Manhattan Theatre Club, earning praise from The New York Times.

Her early television work included a recurring role as Josie, the assistant on Beakman’s World, which earned her a Young Artist Award nomination.

Ubach’s film career took off in the 1990s with roles in movies like Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) as Maria, The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) as Noreen, and Freeway (1996) alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Also Read: Rob Morrow Siblings: Get to Know Carrie Morrow

Her comedic talent shone in the Legally Blonde films (2001, 2003), where she played Serena McGuire, one of Elle Woods’ best friends.

She continued to diversify her portfolio with roles in Meet the Fockers (2004) as Isabel Villalobos, Waiting… (2005) as Naomi, and Bombshell (2019) as Jeanine Pirro.

In television, Ubach has been a regular presence, starring as Jo Hernandez-Frumpkis in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (2015–2018), Suze Howard in Euphoria (2019–present), and Susan Bennett in the Peacock series Ted (2024).

Her voice acting is equally impressive, with standout roles as Mamá Imelda in Pixar’s Coco (2017), El Tigre/Manny Rivera in El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, and Lola Boa in Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.

She has also lent her voice to Monsters at Work, Puppy Dog Pals, and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Ubach’s stage work includes her one-woman show Patriotic Bitch (2008), which she wrote, narrated, and starred in at the Clurman Theatre in New York.

Described by The New York Times as “entertaining” and a showcase of her talent, the show underscored her ability to command an audience solo.

Additionally, she has explored behind-the-scenes roles, writing, directing, and producing the short film A Mi Amor, Mi Dulce (2003).

Accolades

Ubach’s performances have earned her critical recognition and several nominations.

In 2019, she was part of the ensemble cast of Bombshell, which received a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Her role as Jeanine Pirro in the film was singled out by Variety and The New York Times, with the latter calling her a “seriously talented actress” to watch.

Her voice work in Coco contributed to the film’s widespread acclaim, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2018, though Ubach herself was not individually nominated.

She also received a Young Artist Award nomination for her role in Beakman’s World early in her career.