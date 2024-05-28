Alesha Dixon Siblings: A Look at the Singer’s Supportive Relationship with Her Siblings

Alesha Anjanette Dixon is an English singer, rapper, dancer, television personality and author.

She rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the R&B, garage and hip hop group Mis-Teeq, who had seven UK top 10 hits, two top 10 double platinum albums, and sold over 12 million records worldwide.

After Mis-Teeq disbanded in 2005, Dixon pursued a career as a solo artist, signing a recording contract with Polydor Records.

In addition to her music career, she has also worked as a television personality, serving as a judge on shows like Britain’s Got Talent.

Siblings

Dixon has six half-siblings, namely Jeroame Harris, Callum Harris, Mark Harris, John Harris, Leyanne Harris and Adrian Harris.

She was born to a Jamaican father, Melvin Dixon and Scottish mother, Beverly Harris.

Her parents separated when she was four years old, and her father moved away, resulting in her describing her family life as “very dysfunctional”.

In 2017, Dixon proudly posed with her younger brother, Jerome, after who had just graduated from Royal Air Force training.

Career

Dixon began her career in the early 2000s as a member of the R&B, garage and hip hop group Mis-Teeq.

The group had seven UK top 10 hits, two top 10 double platinum albums and sold over 12 million records worldwide.

After Mis-Teeq disbanded in 2005, Dixon pursued a career as a solo artist, signing a recording contract with Polydor Records.

However, her debut solo album, Fired Up was not a commercial success and she was dropped by the label.

Dixon later made a comeback, winning the fifth series of the BBC television dance competition Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

She went on to release the successful album, The Alesha Show, in 2008.

In addition to her music career, Dixon has also worked as a television personality, serving as a judge on shows like Britain’s Got Talent and The Greatest Dancer.

Awards and recognitions

Dixon has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

In 2007, she won the fifth series of the BBC One dancing competition show Strictly Come Dancing.

Her second studio album, The Alesha Show, released in 2008, was certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

This album produced successful singles like The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow, with the latter earning her a Brit Award nomination.

Additionally, Dixon has been recognized for her work in television, serving as a judge on shows like Britain’s Got Talent and The Greatest Dancer.

Personal life

Dixon is currently married to Azuka Ononye, a British professional dancer and model.

They met in 2012 and married in secret in 2017.

Dixon and Ononye have two daughters together, Azura Sienna Ononye, born in October 2013, and Anaya Safiya Ononye, born in August 2019.

Prior to her marriage to Ononye, Dixon was briefly married to English rapper MC Harvey from June 2005 to November 2006, before divorcing after discovering his affair with singer Javine Hylton.