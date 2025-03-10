Alex Bentley Siblings: Get to Know Jeff Wilson III and Alana Bentley

Alexandria Marie “Alex” Bentley is an American professional basketball player known for her dynamic career in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and her international representation of the Belarus national team.

Raised in Indianapolis by her parents Jeff Wilson and Marie Wilson, Alex developed a passion for basketball at a young age, influenced in part by her biological father, Albert Bentley, a former NFL player for the Indianapolis Colts from 1985 to 1991.

Alex attended Ben Davis High School, where she excelled in basketball, leading her team to a perfect 30-0 record, a state championship, and a No. 1 ranking in the USA Today Super 25 poll during her senior year.

She later played college basketball at Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in sociology.

Siblings

Alex has two known siblings, a brother, Jeff Wilson III, and a sister, Alana Bentley.

Jeff Wilson III and Alana Bentley share the same upbringing in Indianapolis with Alex, under the care of their parents Jeff and Marie Wilson.

While Alex pursued a high-profile career in professional sports, there is no publicly available information indicating that her siblings followed a similar path in athletics or achieved comparable public recognition.

Career

Bentley’s basketball career is marked by impressive achievements at every level.

During her high school years at Ben Davis High School, she averaged 15.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 3.2 rebounds per game as a senior, earning her a spot on the Third Team Parade Magazine High School All-American list.

At Penn State, Bentley became a standout player, leading the Big Ten in steals and earning All-Big Ten First Team honors twice (2010–11 and 2011–12), a feat achieved by only nine players in the school’s history.

She finished her college career as the second player in Penn State history and the fourth in Big Ten history to record 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 300 steals.

Bentley was selected by the Atlanta Dream in the second round (13th overall) of the 2013 WNBA Draft.

In her rookie season, she played in 34 games, starting 10, and averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The Dream reached the 2013 WNBA Finals, though they were swept by the Minnesota Lynx.

In 2014, Bentley was traded to the Connecticut Sun, where she became the starting point guard, averaging 12.2 points and a career-high 3.7 assists per game.

Her career peaked in 2015 when she was voted into the WNBA All-Star Game, marking her first All-Star appearance, and averaged a career-high 14.7 points per game.

That year, she also scored a career-high 31 points in a win against the Washington Mystics.

Bentley continued to excel with the Sun, starting all 34 games in 2016 and tying her career-high of 31 points in a triple-overtime loss to the Mystics.

After stints with the Sun and a return to the Atlanta Dream in 2018, she last played in the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces in 2019.

Beyond the WNBA, Bentley has played for several overseas teams during the off-season, including Tarbes Gespe Bigorre in France, Yakin Dogu in Turkey, Adana ASKI SK in the Turkish League, and Nadezhda Orenburg in the Russian League.

Accolades

Bentley’s career is decorated with numerous accolades that highlight her skill and impact on the court.

In high school, she was named to the Third Team Parade Magazine High School All-American and led Ben Davis High School to a state championship and a No. 1 ranking in the USA Today Super 25 poll.

At Penn State, she was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection (2010–11 and 2011–12), led the Big Ten in steals, and became the second player in Penn State history and fourth in Big Ten history with 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 300 steals.

In the WNBA, she was named to the 2013 WNBA All-Rookie Team, selected as a 2015 WNBA All-Star, achieved a career-high 31 points in a single game (accomplished twice: 2015 and 2016), and helped the Atlanta Dream reach the 2013 WNBA Finals.