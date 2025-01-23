Alex de Minaur Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Tennis Player

Alex de Minaur, born on February 17, 1999, in Sydney, Australia, is a professional tennis player currently ranked No. 8 in the ATP singles rankings.

He turned pro in 2015 and has won nine ATP singles titles. De Minaur recently reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time, showcasing his growth after a decade in the sport.

His coach, Adolfo Gutierrez, has been with him since he was nine years old.

De Minaur holds dual citizenship in Australia and Spain and is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alex has five siblings, two older brothers, Dominic and Daniel, and three younger sisters, Cristina, Natalie, and Sara.

His family plays a significant role in his life, often supporting him at tournaments.

While specific details about their careers are limited, Cristina is known to be involved in gymnastics, and Sara has shown interest in tennis from a young age.

All of them hold Australian nationality, reflecting their family’s diverse heritage with a Uruguayan father and a Spanish mother.

Career

De Minaur was a standout junior player before turning professional, achieving a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 2 in the world.

He had significant success in the juniors, reaching the semifinals of the 2016 Australian Open junior tournament and winning the boys’ doubles title at the same event.

De Minaur turned professional in 2015, initially competing in lower-tier tournaments to gain experience and improve his ranking.

His breakthrough year came in 2019 when he won three ATP titles—Sydney, Atlanta, and Zhuhai—and finished the season ranked No. 18.

Known for his speed, agility, and competitive spirit, he quickly became a player to watch on the ATP Tour.

In 2020, he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, defeating several higher-ranked opponents along the way.

He continued to improve his game in 2021, maintaining his position within the top 20.

So far, De Minaur has won nine ATP singles titles, with his first ATP 500 title coming at the 2023 Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open in Acapulco.

His performance at Grand Slam events has also been noteworthy; he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2020 and made his first quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open in 2024.

Additionally, he made his first Masters 1000 final at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, further showcasing his ability to compete at the highest levels of tennis.

Accolades

In January 2024, De Minaur made his top-10 debut in the ATP singles rankings, becoming the first Australian man to achieve this in 17 years.

He reached a career-high ranking of world No. 6 in July 2024 after a strong season, which included titles at the Mexican Open and Libéma Open.

De Minaur has won nine ATP singles titles, including his first ATP 500 title in Acapulco in 2023.

He has also made significant strides in Grand Slam tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2020 and Wimbledon in 2024.

His contributions to Australian tennis include a starring role in helping the national team reach the Davis Cup final in 2022.

Additionally, he made his Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, competing in doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin.