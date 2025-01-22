Daniil Medvedev Siblings: Get to Know Elena and Yulia

Daniil Medvedev, born on February 11, 1996, is a prominent Russian professional tennis player who has achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 1.

He has won 20 ATP singles titles, including the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals, and is known for defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final to prevent his calendar Grand Slam.

Recently, Medvedev was fined over £60,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the 2025 Australian Open.

Medvedev continues to be a strong competitor on the ATP Tour.

Siblings

Daniil has two older sisters, namely Elena and Yulia.

Elena is eight years older, while Yulia is twelve years older than him, making them 36 and 40 years old, respectively, as of late 2024.

Both sisters generally maintain a low profile, and not much public information is available about them.

Medvedev began his tennis journey at the age of nine, training in Russia where he quickly demonstrated his talent for the sport.

In 2014, seeking better training opportunities and a more competitive environment, he moved to France.

This decision proved pivotal in his development as a player, allowing him to participate in more international events and gain valuable experience on the professional circuit.

Medvedev made his ATP main draw debut at Wimbledon in 2017, marking a significant milestone in his career. He faced seasoned players and began to establish himself on the professional stage.

His first major breakthrough came in 2019 when he reached the final of the US Open.

This marked his inaugural appearance in a Grand Slam final, where he put up a strong fight against Rafael Nadal, ultimately losing in five sets.

His impressive performance throughout the tournament, including victories over top-ranked players, solidified his status as a rising star in tennis.

As Medvedev’s career progressed, he enjoyed considerable success in 2019, winning two ATP Masters 1000 titles at Cincinnati and Shanghai.

By the end of that year, he had broken into the ATP Top 10 rankings for the first time. The pinnacle of his achievements came in 2021 when he won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

In a historic final, he defeated Novak Djokovic, denying him a calendar Grand Slam and propelling himself to world No. 1 for the first time in February 2022.

Since his US Open victory, Medvedev has remained a top contender in major tournaments, consistently performing well on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev has won 20 ATP singles titles, including one Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic.

Ge has reached a total of six Grand Slam finals, with a record of 1 win and 5 losses.

His only Grand Slam victory came in 2021, while he finished as the runner-up in the 2019 and 2022 US Opens and the 2021 and 2024 Australian Opens.

In addition to his Grand Slam success, Medvedev has claimed six ATP Masters 1000 titles and won the 2020 ATP Finals, where he became the first player to defeat the top three ranked players in the world during that tournament.

He held the world No. 1 ranking for 16 weeks and is recognized for his achievements on hard courts, winning 18 of his 20 titles on that surface.