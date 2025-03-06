Chennedy Carter Siblings: Meet Cameron Corsey, Chandler Carter and Chendall Weaver

Chennedy Carter is a dynamic American professional basketball player, celebrated for her explosive scoring ability and relentless competitive spirit.

Born on November 14, 1998, in Fort Worth, Texas, Carter grew up in Mansfield, where her love for basketball blossomed under the influence of her family.

She rose to prominence playing college basketball for the Texas A&M Aggies, where she shattered records and earned national recognition.

Beyond her on-court prowess, Carter’s journey is deeply intertwined with her family, particularly her siblings, who have played a significant role in shaping her character and career.

Chennedy is the only daughter among four children born to Shonda Perkins and Broderick Carter.

Raised alongside three brothers, namely Cameron Corsey, Chandler Carter and Chendall Weaver, she developed a toughness and competitive edge that set her apart.

Growing up in a household full of boys, Carter often found herself holding her own on the basketball court and in everyday life.

Her brothers not only challenged her physically but also instilled a fearless mentality that shines through in her game today.

Chendall, the youngest sibling, has followed in Chennedy’s footsteps as a basketball standout.

A guard for the Texas Longhorns, Chendall had an impressive high school career at Mansfield Timberview—the same school Chennedy attended—where he led his team to a 36-5 record and the Class 5A state championship game in 2021–2022.

Named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Freshman of the Year in 2023 during his time at UT Arlington, Chendall transferred to Texas, where he continues to build his legacy.

Averaging 7.8 points per game across his college career, he mirrors Chennedy’s scoring instinct and competitive fire, making the Carter-Weaver family a notable name in Texas basketball.

Career

Carter’s basketball journey is a testament to her talent and tenacity.

She first gained attention at Mansfield Timberview High School, graduating in 2017 as a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 6 prospect in espnW’s HoopGurlz Top 100.

At Texas A&M, Carter became a scoring phenom, averaging 22.5 points per game over three seasons and setting the program record for the fastest player to reach 1,000 career points (in just 45 games).

Forgoing her senior year, she entered the 2020 WNBA Draft, where the Atlanta Dream selected her fourth overall—the highest draft pick in Texas A&M history.

Her rookie season was electric, as she averaged 17.4 points per game and earned a spot on the 2020 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

At 21 years and 266 days, she became the youngest player in WNBA history to score 35 points in a game, a feat accomplished against the Seattle Storm.

However, her career has not been without turbulence.

A suspension from the Dream in 2021 for “conduct detrimental to the team” marked a turning point, leading to a trade to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

After being waived by the Sparks in 2023, Carter sat out the WNBA season but made a triumphant return with the Chicago Sky in 2024 under coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Currently, Carter is dominating overseas with Wuhan Shengfan in the WCBA, where she leads the league with 31.4 points per game in the 2024–2025 season.

Her career-high 51 points in a game in 2023 ranks second only to Maya Moore’s WCBA record of 60.

On January 20, 2025, she became the first player this season to record a triple-double in the WCBA (33 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists), underscoring her versatility and dominance.

Accolades

Carter’s trophy case reflects her extraordinary talent across high school, college, and professional levels.

Her standout achievements include recognition as a McDonald’s All-American in 2017 and Fort Worth Star-Telegram Player of the Year during her high school years, where she led Timberview to the Texas 5A state championship game.

At Texas A&M, she earned three All-American honors from 2018 to 2020, was named Unanimous National Freshman of the Year in 2018, received three First-Team All-SEC nods, and set Texas A&M records for 20+ point games (62) and 30+ point games (13), while becoming the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

In the WNBA, she secured a spot on the 2020 All-Rookie Team and became the youngest player in league history to score 35 points in a game in 2020, alongside multiple 25+ point performances as a rookie.

Internationally, she won a Gold Medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, Silver Medals at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2019 Pan American Games, and earned All-Tournament Team honors at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup, where she set a USA Basketball U19 record with 31 points in the gold medal game.

In the WCBA, she leads the league in scoring with 31.4 points per game in the 2024–2025 season, recorded the first triple-double of the season on January 20, 2025, and notched a career-high 51 points in a game in 2023.