Angel Reese Siblings: All About Julian and Jaaliyah Reese

Angel Reese is a name synonymous with excellence in women’s basketball.

Born on May 6, 2002, in Randallstown, Maryland, Reese has risen to prominence as a professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Known as the “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi Barbie,” her journey began on the courts of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, continued through standout college performances at the University of Maryland and Louisiana State University (LSU), and now shines in the professional league.

Raised in a family steeped in athletic tradition, Reese’s competitive spirit and skill set were shaped not only by her parents but also by her siblings.

Siblings

Angel has two siblings, Julian Reese and Jaaliyah Reese.

Though Jaaliyah’s presence in the public eye is less prominent, Julian is a key figure in Angel’s story, mirroring her path in basketball with his own impressive career.

Born on June 30, 2003, just over a year after Angel, Julian plays as a power forward for the University of Maryland Terrapins, the same school where Angel began her college career before transferring to LSU.

The siblings’ bond is rooted in a competitive yet supportive rivalry that began on the basketball court in front of their childhood home in Randallstown.

“Everything was always competitive with my younger brother,” Angel told What’s Up? in March 2022. “We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense.”

Career

Reese’s basketball career is a testament to her talent, determination, and family influence.

She first gained attention at Saint Frances Academy, where she led her team to three consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) championships.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in her high school class by ESPN, she earned McDonald’s All-American honors in 2020.

Reese began her college career at the University of Maryland, where she averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds as a freshman despite a foot injury, earning Big Ten All-Freshman honors.

Her sophomore year was a breakout, averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, leading the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen in 2022.

Seeking a new challenge, she transferred to LSU, where she made history by leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Women’s Championship in 2023, earning Most Outstanding Player honors.

At LSU, she became a unanimous First-Team All-American and set records, including 34 double-doubles in a single season.

In 2024, Reese was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky, quickly establishing herself as a WNBA star.

She broke the league’s single-season rebounding record with 446 rebounds in her rookie year (later surpassed by A’ja Wilson) and notched 15 consecutive double-doubles, drawing comparisons to legends like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for her impact on the game’s popularity.

Accolades

Reese’s trophy case reflects her dominance on the court.

From high school, she earned McDonald’s All-American recognition in 2020, USA Today All-USA First Team honors in 2020, Baltimore Sun Player of the Year titles in 2019 and 2020, and Capital Classic MVP in 2018.

At Maryland, she secured Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2021, AP Third-Team All-American status in 2022, First-Team All-Big Ten recognition in 2022, and Defensive All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

Her time at LSU brought an NCAA Championship in 2023, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2023, unanimous First-Team All-American status in 2023, SEC Player of the Year in 2024, SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 selections in 2023 and 2024.

In the WNBA, she was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2024, set the rookie rebounding record with 446 rebounds in 2024 (later surpassed), and achieved 15 consecutive double-doubles in 2024.