Khem Birch Siblings: Get to Know the Birch Siblings

Khem Birch is a Canadian professional basketball player born on September 28, 1992, in Montreal, Quebec.

He stands at 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) tall and plays as a center.

Birch played college basketball for the Pittsburgh Panthers and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft but has played for several teams, including the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and currently Fenerbahçe in the Turkish BSL and EuroLeague.

His career highlights include a career-high 24 points in a G-League game and 22 rebounds in a NCAA game.

Siblings

Khem is part of a large family with several siblings. His brothers include Dhandre Birch, Kalum Birch, and Mason Birch.

Kalum is also involved in sports, though the specifics of his career are not well-documented.

Similarly, Mason Birch’s career path or personal life is not extensively covered in public sources.

Khem’s family background is diverse, with his mother, Wendy Sparks, being from Canada and his father, Winston Birch, being from Jamaica.

Early career

Birch’s journey into basketball began when he was just six years old. Initially, he wasn’t very enthusiastic about the sport and preferred playing football.

However, his natural athleticism and coordination eventually led him to focus more on basketball.

By the time he was 13, Birch had started to take basketball seriously and began playing organized games.

His talent quickly became apparent, and he became a top recruit in his age group.

Birch attended several high schools, including St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Russell, Ontario, before moving to The Winchendon School and later Notre Dame Prep in Massachusetts.

At Notre Dame Prep, he was recognized as a McDonald’s High School All-American, which is one of the highest honors for high school basketball players.

During his time at Notre Dame Prep, Birch averaged impressive statistics: 18.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game.

College career

Birch started his college basketball career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played for one season before transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

At UNLV, he became known for his defensive prowess, earning the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award twice.

In his junior year, Birch averaged 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game, showcasing his ability to dominate on the defensive end.

His impressive performance led him to enter the 2014 NBA draft early, hoping to be selected by an NBA team.

NBA career

Despite his strong college performance, Birch went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.

This setback did not deter him, as he continued to pursue his NBA dreams. He initially joined the Miami Heat but was waived before the start of the regular season.

Birch then played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA D-League (now known as the NBA G League), where he was named to the Futures All-Star team.

Birch also played overseas for Uşak Sportif in Turkey before eventually signing with the Toronto Raptors in 2021.

During his time with the Raptors, he achieved several career highs, including scoring 20 points in a game.

His ability to adapt and contribute to the team earned him a spot in the rotation, often providing defensive support off the bench.

Accolades

One of his notable achievements was being named to the NBA D-League All-Rookie First Team and the NBA D-League All-Defensive First Team in 2015.

Birch also received recognition in the G-League, being selected to the Midseason All-NBA G League Eastern Conference Team in 2018.

Additionally, he gained international recognition, earning a spot on the All-Greek League Defensive Team in 2017 and participating in the BSL All-Star game in 2016.

In his high school days, Birch was named to USA TODAY’s All-USA Second Team in 2011. This honor was a testament to his potential and talent even at a young age.

Despite not winning major NBA awards, Birch’s achievements highlight his defensive prowess and versatility as a player.