LaMelo Ball Siblings: Meet Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

He was drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA draft and has become known for his exciting and unpredictable style of play, often attempting unique shots and moves on the court.

In July 2023, he signed a five-year contract extension worth $203.8 million with the Hornets.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

LaMelo is part of the Ball Brothers, along with Lonzo and LiAngelo, who have collectively earned significant attention and wealth in sports and entertainment.

Lonzo is the oldest brother, born on October 27, 1997. He plays as a point guard in the NBA and was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

LiAngelo is the middle brother, born on November 24, 1998. He plays as a shooting guard but has not secured a regular NBA contract, instead playing in the G-League and overseas.

Despite not achieving the same level of success as his brothers, LiAngelo has maintained a presence in the basketball world.

Career

LaMelo initially committed to play college basketball at UCLA, following in the footsteps of his older brother Lonzo, who also played for the Bruins.

However, LaMelo decided to forgo college and instead pursue professional opportunities.

At the age of 16, he joined BC Prienai in Lithuania, where he played alongside his brother LiAngelo.

This decision allowed him to gain professional experience early and potentially increase his visibility for the NBA draft.

After playing in Lithuania, LaMelo moved to Australia to play for the Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League (NBL).

His time in Australia was significant, as it provided him with a higher level of competition and exposure. He played well enough to become a top prospect for the 2020 NBA draft.

This experience helped him develop his skills further and gain recognition among NBA scouts.

LaMelo was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA draft.

He quickly made an impact in the league, showcasing his unique playing style, which includes exceptional passing skills, scoring ability, and a flair for the dramatic.

In his rookie season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, earning him the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

Since then, LaMelo has continued to develop as a player, improving his shooting and playmaking skills.

He was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game in 2022, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s rising stars.

In July 2023, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Hornets worth $203.8 million, demonstrating the team’s commitment to him as a cornerstone of their franchise.

Accolades

One of his most significant achievements was winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

This recognition came after an impressive rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

His performance not only earned him this prestigious award but also set him apart as a promising young talent in the league.

In addition to the Rookie of the Year award, LaMelo was selected for his first NBA All-Star Game in 2022.

This selection further solidified his status as one of the league’s rising stars, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level alongside other top players.

His inclusion in the All-Star Game was a testament to his rapid development and impact on the game.

LaMelo was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021, following his outstanding rookie performance.

This honor recognized his consistent excellence throughout his first year in the league.

Moreover, he received the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY Award in 2021 for his remarkable impact in his first year in the NBA.

During his rookie season, LaMelo won the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award three times.

These awards underscored his consistent performance and growth throughout the year, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel in the NBA environment.