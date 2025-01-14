Max Thieriot Siblings: Meet Aidan and Frankie Thieriot Stutes

Max Thieriot is an American actor, director, and producer born in 1988 in Los Altos Hills, California.

He began his acting career with roles in films like Catch That Kid (2004), The Pacifier (2005), and Nancy Drew (2007).

Thieriot gained recognition for his roles in TV series such as Bates Motel (2013-2017) and SEAL Team (2017-2022).

He currently stars in and co-created the CBS series Fire Country, which premiered in 2022.

Thieriot is also involved in winemaking, co-founding Senses Wines. He married Lexi Murphy in 2013 and has two children.

Max has two siblings, Aidan Thieriot, who is his younger brother, and Frankie Thieriot Stutes, his older sister.

Frankie is known for her equestrian skills and is married to former baseball pitcher Michael Stutes.

Thieriot’s acting debut was in the 2004 film Catch That Kid, where he played the role of Gus.

He gained further recognition with roles in films like The Pacifier (2005), where he played Seth Plummer, one of the children protected by Vin Diesel’s character, and Nancy Drew (2007), portraying Ned Nickerson, Nancy Drew’s boyfriend.

As he transitioned to more adult roles, Thieriot appeared in films such as Chloe (2009), where he played Michael Stewart, the son of Julianne Moore’s character, and House at the End of the Street (2012), starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in this horror film.

Thieriot’s television career took off with his role as Dylan Massett, the half-brother of Norman Bates, in the psychological horror drama series Bates Motel (2013-2017).

He then portrayed Clay Spenser, a member of the elite Navy SEAL Team Six, in the military drama series SEAL Team (2017-2022).

Currently, Thieriot co-created, writes, and stars in the CBS drama series Fire Country, which premiered in 2022.

He plays Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins the fire program. The show follows a group of firefighters and prisoners in a fire camp.

In addition to his acting career, Thieriot is also involved in the wine industry.

He co-founded Senses Wines with his friends Myles Lawrence-Briggs and Chris Strieter.

They focus on producing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the Sonoma Coast region.

Thieriot was nominated for a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor for his role in The Pacifier in 2006.

Additionally, he won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast for Kit Kittredge: An American Girl in 2009.

Thieriot has also been recognized for his work in television.

He received a nomination for Choice TV Actor at the Teen Choice Awards for his role in Bates Motel.

Furthermore, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for the same series.

Thieriot also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Scream Awards for his portrayal in Bates Motel.