Florence Pugh Siblings: Meet Arabella, Toby and Rafaela

Florence Pugh is a British actress born on January 3, 1996, in Oxfordshire, England.

She gained recognition for her roles in films like Lady Macbeth, Midsommar and Little Women for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Pugh has also appeared in Black Widow and Oppenheimer.

Recently, she shared her experiences with health conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, which led her to freeze her eggs at 27.

Florence has three siblings. Her half-sister is Arabella Gibbins, born on November 20, 1985.

Arabella is a stage actress and vocal coach who has helped Florence with her acting roles, including Lady Macbeth.

Florence’s brother is Toby Sebastian, born on February 26, 1992. He is an actor and musician known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Music of Silence.

Her younger sister is Rafaela “Raffie” Pugh, born on September 3, 2003.

Raffie is an aspiring actress who made her debut in Born of War in 2014

Career

Pugh began her acting career at a young age. Her first major role was in the 2014 film “The Falling,” a British drama directed by Carol Morley.

Pugh’s breakout role came when she played the lead in William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth” in 2016, an adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s novella “Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District.”

Her performance as Katherine earned her a British Independent Film Award for Best Actress and a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress.

In 2019, Pugh appeared in several notable films that further solidified her position in Hollywood.

She portrayed Paige, a professional wrestler from a family of wrestlers, in the biographical sports comedy-drama “Fighting with My Family.”

This film was well-received and marked one of her first major roles in a Hollywood production.

Additionally, she played the role of Dani in Ari Aster’s horror film “Midsommar,” which received critical acclaim for its unsettling atmosphere and performances.

Her portrayal of Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women” earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In recent years, Pugh has continued to expand her repertoire.

She played Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), in the 2021 Marvel superhero film “Black Widow.”

She is set to reprise this role in future Marvel projects, including “Thunderbolts.” Pugh also starred alongside Harry Styles in the 2022 psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde.

In 2023, she appeared in Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama “Oppenheimer.” Upcoming projects include her role as Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” scheduled for release in 2024.

Accolades

Pugh was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Amy March in “Little Women” (2019) and has also been nominated for two BAFTA Awards, including a BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Pugh won several awards for her performances in “Lady Macbeth” and “Little Women,” including a British Independent Film Award and a Dorian Award for Rising Star of the Year.

Some of her notable awards include the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Little Women,” the Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble for “Little Women,” and the London Film Critics’ Circle Award for British/Irish Actress of the Year for her work in “Fighting with My Family,” “Midsommar,” and “Little Women”.

Additionally, Pugh was awarded the Trophée Chopard at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.