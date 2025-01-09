LeSean McCoy Siblings: Get to Know LeRon McCoy

LeSean McCoy, nicknamed “Shady,” is a former American football running back who played in the NFL for 12 seasons.

Born on July 12, 1988, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he attended Bishop McDevitt High School and later played college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

McCoy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft and became the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher.

He also played for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning two Super Bowls with the latter two teams.

Siblings

LeSean has an older brother named LeRon McCoy, who is a former NFL wide receiver.

LeRon played for several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans.

College career

McCoy’s college career was marked by his time at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played from 2007 to 2008.

During his freshman year in 2007, he had a remarkable season, rushing for 1,328 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.

This performance set new freshman records for the Panthers in both points and rushing touchdowns.

In his sophomore year, McCoy continued to excel, rushing for 1,488 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

His impressive performance earned him a second-team All-American selection.

After two successful seasons, McCoy decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2009 NFL Draft.

NFL career

McCoy’s NFL career began when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Initially, he served as a backup to Brian Westbrook but quickly became a key player due to his versatility and speed.

By 2010, McCoy had established himself as a starter and began to have breakout seasons.

In 2011, he rushed for 1,309 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. This performance made him one of the top running backs in the league.

During his time with the Eagles, McCoy became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

He was known for his elusiveness and ability to make big plays in both the running and passing game.

McCoy earned three Pro Bowl selections with the Eagles, in 2011, 2013, and 2014.

In March 2015, McCoy was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso. This move marked a new chapter in his career.

McCoy continued to perform well with the Bills, helping the team end a 17-year playoff drought in 2017.

He earned three more Pro Bowl selections during his time in Buffalo, in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

McCoy became a leader on the Bills, known for his work ethic and ability to mentor younger players.

In 2019, McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although he did not start as many games as he had in previous years, he contributed to the team’s success.

McCoy won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The following year, in 2020, McCoy signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played a limited role but was part of another Super Bowl-winning team when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

This marked McCoy’s second consecutive Super Bowl victory, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and accomplished running back.

Accolades

McCoy is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

McCoy was selected to six Pro Bowls (2011, 2013-2017) and earned first-team All-Pro honors twice (2011 and 2013).

In 2013, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,607 yards.

Additionally, McCoy was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team for his outstanding performance during that decade.

He is also the Philadelphia Eagles’ all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards.