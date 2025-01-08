Chase Brown Siblings: All About Sydney Brown

Chase Brown, born March 21, 2000, is a Canadian professional football running back for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

He played at Western Michigan before transferring to the University of Illinois, where he excelled, rushing for over 1,600 yards in his final season.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown has made significant contributions to the Bengals, including scoring his first touchdown in December 2023.

Currently, he is sidelined due to a sprained ankle sustained in Week 17 and has been ruled out for the crucial regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Siblings

Chase has a twin brother, Sydney Brown, who plays safety for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both brothers were born on March 21, 2000, in London, Ontario, and have shared a remarkable journey in football.

They played together at the University of Illinois before being drafted into the NFL in 2023.

Notably, they made history by facing each other in an NFL game for the first time on October 27, 2024, marking a significant moment for Canadian athletes.

College career

Brown began his collegiate career at Western Michigan University in 2018, where he played in 12 games during his freshman year.

He rushed for 352 yards on 63 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, showcasing his potential as a versatile running back.

In 2019, after competing for playing time, he decided to transfer to the University of Illinois to seek more opportunities.

After transferring, Brown had to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he used this time to adapt to the new program and improve his skills.

In 2021, he emerged as a key player for the Fighting Illini, rushing for 540 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

His performance demonstrated his ability as both a runner and receiver.

The 2022 season marked a breakout year for Brown, as he rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored ten touchdowns.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including First-Team All-Big Ten honors and the Jon Cornish Trophy, awarded to the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

He had multiple games with over 200 rushing yards, solidifying his reputation as one of the top running backs in college football.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Brown declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His combination of speed, agility, and receiving ability made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

In his rookie season, Brown quickly made an impact by recording 335 yards from scrimmage and scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 54-yard reception.

As of late December 2023, however, Brown suffered a sprained ankle in Week 17, ruling him out for the final regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This injury came at a crucial time as the Bengals were vying for playoff positioning.

Brown is known for his speed and agility, which allow him to turn short gains into long touchdowns.

Accolades

Brown has received several accolades throughout his football career.

In 2022, he was awarded the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football after finishing second nationally with 1,643 rushing yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

He was also a Doak Walker Award finalist, recognizing him as one of the best running backs in college football.

During his time at Illinois, he earned multiple honors, including being named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and receiving third-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in 2021.

Additionally, he was recognized as a midseason All-American by various outlets in 2022, including the Associated Press and Sporting News.