Mark Ingram II Siblings: A Closer Look at the Ingram Siblings

Mark Valentino Ingram II is a former professional football running back and current on-air personality for Fox Sports.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the New Orleans Saints, where he became their all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 while playing for Alabama, making history as the first player from the university to receive the award.

He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Siblings

Ingram II has three siblings, namely Mia Ingram, Malia Ingram and Miya Ingram.

Mayla was born on October 27, 2019, during a trip to Alabama for the 10-year anniversary celebration of the 2009 National Championship team.

Mark is the son of former NFL wide receiver Mark Ingram Sr., who played for the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Career

Ingram II attended the University of Alabama, where he played college football from 2008 to 2010.

He was a highly touted recruit, joining a storied program under head coach Nick Saban.

Ingram had a solid freshman year in 2008, rushing for 728 yards and 12 touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a future star.

His breakout year came in 2009 when he rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading Alabama to an undefeated season and a national championship victory over Texas in the BCS National Championship Game.

His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, making him the first player from Alabama to win this award.

Ingram continued to excel in his junior season in 2010, rushing for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Ingram was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He had a modest rookie season, rushing for 474 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

However, he developed into a key player for the Saints over the following seasons, known for his powerful running style and versatility as a pass-catcher.

In 2016, he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

The following year, he was named to his first Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,124 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

By the end of his tenure with the Saints in 2018, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards (6,007) and rushing touchdowns (50).

In March 2019, Ingram signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played for two seasons and contributed significantly to their run-heavy offense.

In his first season with the Ravens, he rushed for 1,018 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Ingram was traded to the Houston Texans during the 2021 season; however, he returned to New Orleans later that same year as part of a trade from Houston.

His time with the Texans was shorter than his previous stints but added valuable experience to his career.

Retirement

In October 2023, Ingram announced his retirement from professional football after an illustrious career.

He is remembered not only for his on-field accomplishments but also for his leadership qualities and community involvement.

His journey from winning the Heisman Trophy to becoming an NFL star exemplifies hard work and dedication.

Following his retirement from football, Ingram transitioned into broadcasting with Fox Sports, where he shares insights and experiences from his football career.

Accolades

Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, becoming the first player from Alabama to achieve this honor and the youngest winner at that time, just shy of his twentieth birthday.

Ingram’s victory was notable for being the closest in the award’s history, edging out Stanford’s Toby Gerhart by just 28 votes.

He was also recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American and earned MVP honors in the BCS National Championship Game, where Alabama defeated Texas.

In the NFL, Ingram was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the New Orleans Saints.

He enjoyed a successful 12-season career, accumulating 8,111 rushing yards and 75 total touchdowns, leading to three Pro Bowl selections.

He became the Saints’ all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, solidifying his legacy in professional football.