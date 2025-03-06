Ariel Atkins Siblings: Get to Know Jessica and Byron Atkins Jr.

Ariel Atkins, a standout name in women’s basketball, continues to make waves both on and off the court.

The daughter of Byron and LaShonda Atkins, Ariel honed her skills at Duncanville High School before starring at the University of Texas.

Drafted 7th overall by the Washington Mystics in 2018, she quickly established herself as a defensive powerhouse and a key contributor to the team’s success.

Recently traded to the Chicago Sky on February 23, 2025, Atkins continues to build her legacy in the WNBA while also representing Team USA on the global stage.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ariel shares a close bond with her two siblings, an older sister, Jessica Atkins, and a younger brother, Byron Atkins Jr.

Growing up in a tight-knit family, Ariel has often credited her siblings for keeping her grounded amidst her rising fame.

Jessica, the eldest of the trio, has been a source of inspiration and guidance for Ariel.

Byron Jr., named after their father, is the youngest sibling and has followed in Ariel’s athletic footsteps to some extent, though he has yet to step into the public spotlight as she has.

Career

Atkins’ basketball career is a testament to her dedication and talent.

After a stellar high school career at Duncanville, where she won Texas 5A state titles in 2012 and 2013, Atkins took her game to the University of Texas.

Also Read: Rebecca Lobo Siblings: Meet Jason and Rachel Lobo

There, she averaged 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, earning two All-Big 12 First Team selections and helping the Longhorns reach multiple NCAA Tournament milestones.

Her professional career began with the Washington Mystics, where she made an immediate impact.

In her rookie season of 2018, Atkins helped the Mystics reach the WNBA Finals and earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team.

The following year, she was instrumental in securing the 2019 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun 3-2.

Atkins has since played internationally, including stints with InvestInTheWest ENEA Gorzów Wielkopolski in Poland (2018-19) and the Perth Lynx in Australia (2019-20).

In 2023, she served as a player development coach at the University of Michigan during the WNBA off-season, showcasing her versatility.

Accolades

Atkins’ trophy case reflects her excellence on the court.

She is a two-time WNBA All-Star (2021, 2022) and has been named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team five times, including a First Team selection in 2022.

Her defensive prowess earned her a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team as a rookie in 2018, followed by a championship title in 2019.

On the international stage, Atkins won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games (held in 2021 due to the pandemic) and added a FIBA World Cup gold in 2022.

Her high school and college accolades, including being named the 2014 Morgan Wooten Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American, further highlight her early promise and consistent success.