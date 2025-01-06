Alvin Kamara Siblings: Getting to Know Garmai K. Momolu

Alvin Mentian Kamara, born July 25, 1995, is a professional running back for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Saints in 2017.

Kamara has earned multiple accolades, including NFL Rookie of the Year and five Pro Bowl selections.

He is known for his versatility, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

In the 2024 season, he recorded 950 rushing yards and 68 receptions before being sidelined due to injury.

Siblings

Kamara has one sibling, an older sister named Garmai K. Momolu.

She has played a significant role in his life, serving as a mentor and support system throughout his career.

Despite an 11-year age difference, their bond is strong, with Garmai often caring for Alvin and their other brother during their childhood.

She has pursued a career in fashion and public relations while also being involved in humanitarian efforts.

College career

Kamara began his college career at the University of Alabama in 2013.

During his freshman year, he had a limited role, primarily due to a crowded backfield that featured established players.

He played in just three games, rushing for 83 yards and one touchdown.

After the 2013 season, he decided to transfer to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he experienced a breakout season in 2014.

At Hutchinson, Kamara rushed for an impressive 1,253 yards and 18 touchdowns, showcasing his explosive running style and versatility as a dual-threat back.

His outstanding performance earned him a five-star JUCO rating and garnered attention from major college programs.

In 2015, Kamara transferred to the University of Tennessee, where he quickly became an immediate contributor.

In his first season with the Volunteers, he rushed for 698 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 40 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns.

His dynamic playmaking ability helped him gain recognition as one of the top running backs in college football.

In the following season, Kamara continued to impress by rushing for 596 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another 40 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns.

His versatility made him a valuable asset in both the running and passing games. After two productive seasons at Tennessee, Kamara declared for the NFL Draft in January 2017.

NFL career

Kamara was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie year, he quickly made a name for himself, rushing for 728 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns.

His combined yardage made him one of the most productive rookies in NFL history.

His exceptional performance earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

In subsequent seasons, Kamara continued to excel, earning Pro Bowl selections each year from 2017 to 2021.

He became known for his agility, speed, and ability to make plays both on the ground and through the air.

One of his most notable achievements came in December 2020 when he scored six rushing touchdowns in a single game against the Minnesota Vikings, tying an NFL record.

Throughout his career, he has consistently ranked among the league leaders in total yards from scrimmage.

As of the end of the 2024 season, Kamara has solidified his status as one of the premier running backs in the league.

Despite facing injuries during some seasons, he has maintained impressive statistics, including over 950 rushing yards and numerous receptions.

Accolades

Kamara was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, becoming the first player in over 30 years to achieve at least 800 receiving yards and 700 rushing yards in a single season.

Kamara has also been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times, showcasing his consistent performance as a dual-threat running back.

In addition to his Pro Bowl selections, he has earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award three times, including a standout performance where he scored six touchdowns in a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Kamara’s ability to excel as both a rusher and receiver has made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, further solidified by becoming the fastest player to reach 3,000 receiving and rushing yards in NFL history.